Tommy Fleetwood Spotted in Tiger Woods’ Multi-Million-Dollar Brand After Nike Split

Has Tommy Fleetwood finally found his brand? It’s no secret that he ended his 16-year partnership with Nike a few weeks ago. Since then, the 2025 TOUR Championship winner has been sporting apparel from various brands and courses. But Fleetwood was finally seen wearing a big-name brand owned by Tiger Woods at Riviera Golf Course this week.

As reported by Underdog Golf, “Another week, another Tommy Fleetwood apparel look. Riv hat, Sun Day Red sweater combo.”

Fleetwood, wearing the Riviera Golf Course hat, doesn’t come as a surprise. The Englishman was seen donning complete Pebble Beach gear during the Signature event last week as well. So, for him to switch from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am venue apparel to the Genesis Invitational course gear was somewhat expected.

However, no one expected Fleetwood to be wearing the Sun Day Red brand. The iconic brand owned by Woods has only had two official brand ambassadors so far. The Big Cat himself sports the brand everywhere he goes. Additionally, he handpicked Karl Vilips to be the first official ambassador for his brand.

As far as Fleetwood goes, there haven’t been any reports of him signing for Sun Day Red so far. He must certainly be looking for a new apparel sponsor, but there have been no rumors of him and Woods in talks of possibly making the English pro the second ambassador for the brand.

The only possible link between the two veteran golfers is their link with Nike. Just like Fleetwood, Woods had also ended a long-term contract with the popular apparel brand a few years ago. Their partnership lasted 27 years before Woods decided to end the terms to start his own brand.

Notably, Fleetwood really needs to sign a deal with a big brand. Especially after the recent move from Nike.

A deal with Tiger Woods will help Tommy Fleetwood win the battle against Nike

After winning the TOUR Championship, one would imagine Tommy Fleetwood had gained enough traction to pull the strings. He also ended up winning the Ryder Cup with Team Europe and the DP World India Championship in the following weeks. So no one expected Nike to end its terms with the Englishman at the beginning of 2026.

That’s not where the story ended. Only a few weeks after their split, the sporting apparel brand made a shocking move. They signed women’s amateur golfer Gianna Clemente as their ambassador.

Considering the situation, signing a deal with Sun Day Red will certainly help boost Fleetwood’s morale. After all, how long can he keep wearing random brands and course outfits during professional golf events?