Top 5 Golfers Eliminated From 2025 FedEx Cup Playoffs

As the FedEx St Jude Championship 2025 came to a close, fans witnessed some nail-biting action at TPC Southwind. Things went down to the wire between the Englishman, Justin Rose, and the U.S. Open champion, J.J. Spaun, as they battled it out beyond the regulation 72 holes. In the end, the veteran golfer came out on top to end his 900+ days winless streak and became the oldest European golfer to win on the PGA Tour. But while he prevailed at one end of the table, some didn’t cross the line at the other end.

Before the beginning of the playoffs, there were a number of players who were looking to qualify for the BMW Championship. The likes of Rickie Fowler, Jhonattan Vegas, Bud Cauley, and others were all out of the top 50. While their great finish in Memphis helped them get into the top 50, a few others weren’t as lucky to make the second playoffs. We’re here to discuss the 5 big names who narrowly missed out on the rankings after the conclusion of the 2025 FedEx St Jude Championship.

Jordan Spieth

Going into the TPC Southwind event, Jordan Spieth only had one thing on his mind. Well, he may have had two things on his mind, considering he and his wife, Annie Verret, welcomed their third child, Sully, to their family recently. Anyway, the beloved golf star was 48th on the FedEx Cup standings, and he would have wanted to keep it that way. He had nearly crossed the line and was confirmed for the BMW Championship. However, things didn’t go as planned for the 3-time major winner in Memphis.

Spieth failed to compete with his peers, who were also looking to get into the top 50. While the likes of Fowler, Cauley, and J.T. Poston got pushed up the standings, the Dallas local got forced out of it with his T38 finish. As his trip to Atlanta is not cancelled, Jordan Spieth might be wondering, what would have happened if he had played just a little bit better? After all, he was only 70 FedEx Cup points away from the 2025 BMW Championship. Despite the disappointment, in an interview, Spieth had revealed that he is confident that he will be healthier and perform better in 2026.

Wyndham Clark

Like Spieth, Wyndham Clark was also within the top 50 of the FedEx Cup rankings before the St Jude Championship began. However, unlike the 3-time major winner, he couldn’t get a respectable enough finish to still prove himself to be a serious threat for anyone else trying to qualify for the next playoff event. Clark finished at T56 with a score of 2-over, 18 strokes away from the top of the leaderboard. While he was still contending for a top-flight finish at the end of 54 holes, he had quite a miserable round on Championship Sunday to push him down the leaderboard.

The 1-time major winner didn’t manage a single birdie in the final round and had 3 bogeys and a double bogey to go from T30 to T56. This came as a surprise to the fans who had seen him score a 67-68 in the first couple of rounds to give himself a shot at qualifying for a TOUR Championship spot. As Wyndham Clark’s dream in the playoffs ended early, he would be wondering what really went wrong in the final round of the 2025 FedEx St Jude Championship.

Min Woo Lee

Ranked 50th on the FedEx Cup standings before the beginning of the tournament, Min Woo Lee was hoping he could push for a TOUR Championship spot. After beating Scottie Scheffler earlier this year, the Australian pro certainly had the confidence to pull that off. Unfortunately, he didn’t have the firepower this week to match the belief. Lee had one of the most miserable performances of his career in the FedEx St Jude Championship. He shot 10-over 290 in 4 rounds to finish dead last in the tournament. In the FedEx Cup standings, he dropped from 50th to 57th, pushing himself out of the BMW Championship field.

Tony Finau

Since 2015, Tony Finau has played in every BMW Championship. While he started the Memphis-based event at a disadvantage in 60th place, fans still hoped he could continue that amazing record. However, the conditions at TPC Southwind and his bad run of form didn’t favor him as he finished at T64 in the first playoff. That pushed him down the FedEx Cup rankings to 66th and also knocked him out of contention for the BMW Championship field. This will be the first time in 11 years that the tournament will be played without Tony Finau.

Aldrich Potgieter

The young and hard-hitting South African had gotten everyone excited earlier this season. Aldrich Potgieter is a star in the making, and his record in 2025 has proven that. He had a spectacular season that included a win and a runner-up finish that helped him finish at 43rd on the FedEx Cup standings. That’s a spectacular record for someone who is playing in his rookie season. Unfortunately, Potgieter couldn’t keep it together when it mattered the most. Instead of pushing for a top 30 spot, his performance pushed him out of the top 50. He finished at T59 with a 3-over 283 to end at 52nd on the FedEx Cup leaderboard.