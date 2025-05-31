Top 5 Names Who Missed the Cut at US Women’s Open 2025 Explored

Two rounds down, and the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open has been a huge challenge for the LPGA Tour stars. The Erin Hills Golf Course hasn’t been too kind to the big names, and they have had to fight to keep their place on the leaderboard for weekend progression. While the likes of Jin Young Ko, Charley Hull, and Lydia Ko barely scraped through at the bottom of the list, other famous golfers weren’t as fortunate to make the cut.

We’re here to learn about five such big stars who won’t be competing in the second half of the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open. So let’s learn why they couldn’t get past the 1-over-par scoreline.

Yuka Saso

Yuko Saso’s exit might be the biggest upset of the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open. Just a year ago, the Japanese star was one of the only two golfers who managed to score under par. The Lancaster Country Club was a nightmare for everyone else, as they couldn’t beat par across 72 holes. However, Saso dominated even in the toughest conditions of the course and ended up beating Hinako Shibuno and the field by 3 strokes. That landed her a second U.S. Women’s Open title. Ironically, in the same major this year, she shot 2-over par to end up at T62 on the leaderboard. While the 2-time LPGA Tour winner did score 6 birdies, the 5 bogeys and 1 triple bogey were her undoing. That ended Yuka Saso’s title defense disappointingly.

Lexi Thompson

Lexi Thompson was just 12 years old when she debuted in the U.S. Women’s Open back in 2007. Since then, she has made 19 consecutive appearances in the major event, including her participation this year. Unfortunately, unlike some of her amazing attempts at winning the title, the 30-year-old failed to impress this year. Partnering with Charley Hull and Nelly Korda for the first two rounds, Thompson managed 4 bogeys in each round. Unfortunately, she didn’t score enough birdies to improve her score of 3-over par. That was the end of Lexi Thompson’s journey in the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open. The tension between her and Hull might have put her under pressure.

Brooke Henderson

It has been a while since Brooke Henderson won on the LPGA Tour. Specifically, the beloved Canadian hadn’t triumphed in a tournament for 859 days until the end of the second round of the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open. But she has still had a few great finishes. The 2nd place in the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship and the T3 in the 2024 Chevron Championship are certainly the highlights of her run in the last couple of years. The 13-time LPGA Tour winner would have been eager to break the curse at Erin Hills. Unfortunately, that was not to be, as Brooke Henderson went 6-over par with 5 bogeys and 2 double bogeys. This was the second season in a row where she missed the cut after a 12th-place finish in the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open.

Lilia Vu

Back in March 2025, Lilia Vu nearly won her first title of the season as she finished solo second at the Arizona Championship. She suffered a playoff loss to Hyo Joo Kim, gifting the Korean star her 7th LPGA Tour title. That was also the only time Vu finished in the top 28 on the leaderboard of an LPGA Tour event this season. That’s the kind of season the 27-year-old has had. She had an abysmal 36 holes in the U.S. Women’s Open that guaranteed her exit from the major this year. Vu scored 7 bogeys and 1 double bogey in just the first round of the event. She had even more errors in the second round, as she managed 10 bogeys in 18 holes. In the end, Lilia Vu ended up with an 18-over par that landed her in the 154th position at the end of the Friday round.

Jeeno Thitikul

After the way she has performed over the past few months, everyone expected Jeeno Thitikul to get another top-half finish at the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open. Shockingly enough, the Thai golfer showcased her worst performance since July 12, 2024, which was the last time she missed a cut. This time around, Thitikul was 2 strokes over the cutline after she couldn’t improve on her 3-over par from the first round. That confirmed Jeeno Thitikul’s exit from the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open. Interestingly, this was the 22-year-old’s first finish outside the top 24 in her last 19 professional appearances in golf.

