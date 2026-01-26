Top 5 Records Scottie Scheffler Made After His 20th PGA Tour Win, Explored

It seemed like things would go down to the wire between Scottie Scheffler and Blades Brown at the Pete Dye Stadium Course. However, the world #1 stole the show and captured the 2026 American Express title convincingly. With that, he registered a number of huge records that only the greatest have known to match in the past.

We’re here to look at all the amazing feats Scheffler achieved with his win in La Quinta, California. So let’s get right to it.

Scottie Scheffler joined Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus in an elite list

With his triumph at the Pete Dye Stadium Course, Scottie Scheffler captured his twentieth PGA Tour title. And he hasn’t even turned thirty yet. He will celebrate his 30th birthday on June 21, 2026.

So, by winning the American Express, he became the third golfer, after Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus, to win twenty times on the PGA Tour, including four majors, before turning 30 in the modern era.

Second fastest to reach the milestone

Scheffler’s twentieth PGA Tour title not only helped him join the elite list of 20 under 30. The world #1 also achieved the feat of capturing those victories in record time. Well, the second fastest record in the list, to be exact.

The 29-year-old champion needed 151 PGA Tour appearances to win 20 titles. The only man to achieve the same feat quicker than him was Woods.

The Big Cat had captured his twentieth victory in his 95th PGA Tour appearance. Interestingly, it was one of his most emphatic victories as well. He captured the 2000 U.S. Open title at Pebble Beach by beating Ernie Els and Miguel Ángel Jiménez by 15 strokes.

Scheffler’s 4-stroke victory against Ryan Gerard, Matt McCarty, Jason Day, and Andrew Putnam may not have been as historic. But he still managed to surpass Rory McIlroy, who needed 205 PGA Tour appearances to win 20 titles.

$100 million man

Before the 2026 season began, Scottie Scheffler was sitting just outside the $100 million mark in PGA Tour career earnings. Only Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy had reached the feat so far. He needed to get a few good results in 2026 to reach the landmark himself within the first few weeks.

But, after his win in La Quinta, the Texas hero has surpassed it and has officially earned $101 million, according to the PGA Tour website. With that, he became the third golfer in the Tour’s history to reach the landmark.

More 4+ shot wins than Xander Schauffele

There is no doubt that Scottie Scheffler has been the best golfer in the world in the last five seasons. He has won twenty titles during this period, twice as many as his rival, Rory McIlroy, has achieved.

While the Irishman’s feat of ten wins is still remarkable, what’s even more surprising is the number of 4+ shot wins Scheffler has had during this period.

The world #1 has won nine times with a 4+ shot deficit in the last five seasons. That includes his win in the 2026 American Express. Interestingly, two-time major winner Xander Schauffele has only won six PGA Tour titles in the same time. Just goes to show how dominant Scheffler has been on the golf course.

Unbelievable win rate

It took Scottie Scheffler a couple of years into his PGA Tour career to find his footing. But once he got going, it was difficult to stop him. That said, the world #1 has been absolutely unstoppable in the last year and a half.

In his last 35 appearances, he has won 14 titles. That’s a 40% win rate right there. If that wasn’t enough, he has also finished within the top-10 sixteen times during this period. That has also included three runner-up finishes and two third-place finishes in a total of twenty-three top-5s.

Even when he’s not winning, Scheffler is constantly putting pressure on his opponents in every tournament. That has turned him into such an imposing figure on the PGA Tour at the moment.

Of course, the next best win rate in the PGA Tour belongs to Rory McIlroy. While Scheffler has managed to capture fourteen titles during a year and a half, McIlroy won five PGA Tour championships. However, to his credit, he did complete the career Grand Slam.