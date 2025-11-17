Top 5 Shocking Names Missing from CME Group Tour Championship 2025

The LPGA Tour 2025 season is coming to a close. And it will conclude with the biggest and most lucrative event of the season, the CME Group Tour Championship. Jeeno Thitikul will be returning to Tiburón Gold Course to defend her title and try to bag the maximum from the $11 million prize money once again. However, she will face tough competition from the likes of Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, & woman-in-form, Charley Hull.

But the world #1 would be able to breathe a bit easier because there are a few stars who won’t be taking the 60-player field. For those who aren’t aware, only the top 60 on the season’s rankings can participate in the CME Group Tour Championship. And there are some big names who have missed out on that list. So let’s take a look at who hasn’t made the cut and hence won’t be traveling to Florida for the season-ending event.

Rose Zhang

At one point in the Annika driven by Gainbridge, Rose Zhang was a contender for the title. However, she dropped out of favor midway through as she couldn’t keep up with Linn Grant. That has been the story of the 22-year-old star, who has struggled throughout the season to find consistency. Even in the FM Championship, a couple of months ago, she came extremely close to victory, only to be pushed away from the top of the table by the end of the tournament. She finished 84th on the season’s leaderboard.

After grabbing titles two years in a row, this was the first time since she received her membership that she had a winless season. But Zhang is not disheartened. In fact, she realizes that things have been far too overwhelming the last three years: “I think it was very important for me. I would say the last three years have been a little bit hectic. I haven’t really had time to process everything.” Rose Zhang admitted that she will take a step back from the LPGA Tour after the Annika. Perhaps that will help her reflect on the 2025 season and understand what she did wrong to endure such a bad finish to the season. Hopefully, fans will see her comeback even stronger in 2026.

Amy Yang

Just last year, Amy Yang was at the top of the mountain as she won the first major of her career. She dominated the field and won the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship by three strokes. However, this season, she was only a shadow of herself as she failed to impress in even a single LPGA Tour event throughout the season despite getting 19 starts.

Yang only made 14 cuts and didn’t have a single top-10 finish in 2025. Her best finish was a T11 in the Honda LPGA Thailand way back in February. And that was the only finish she got within the top-20. Such terrible form led to her ending up in 98th position on the Race to CME Globe. Even if someone does end up withdrawing from the 2025 CME Group Tour Championship, it would still be impossible for Amy Yang to make it into the tournament, even on reserves.

Lilia Vu

2025 has not been a great year for Lilia Vu. Apart from the runner-up in the Ford Championship back in March, she has struggled to get a positive result all year long. Even then, she was beaten by Hyo Joo Kim in the playoffs after the regulation 72 holes couldn’t settle the score between them. That was the last time fans saw Vu perform well in any event. A couple of months later, she went on a run of missing six cuts in a row. In total, Lilia Vu only made 8 out of the 19 possible cuts. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that she has finished 77th in the season’s rankings and is missing the trip to the Tiburón Gold Course.

Yuka Saso

Like Amy Yang, Yuka Saso had also reached the pinnacle of women’s golf last season. She had won the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally. But 2025 hasn’t been kind to her at all. She may be only 24 and have a long career ahead of her, but her struggles after becoming a 2-time major winner last season are quite shocking. In the 18 events she played in 2025, she only made 5 cuts. Hence, she finished 132nd on the Race to CME Globe leaderboard and is not traveling to Florida this week.

Danielle Kang

Daniella Kang began her winning run in her career by capturing the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in 2017. For six years straight, she was one of the best pros on the LPGA Tour. However, she has since fallen off the radar. And in 2025, she may have never been further away from the spotlight than she is right now. After playing 18 events, she only made the cut in 6 of them. None of them was above a 50th-place finish. That pushed her down to the 170th position in the seasonal rankings. So her exclusion from the field of the 2025 CME Group Tour Championship doesn’t come as a surprise.