Top 3 Bets at ShopRite LPGA Classic 2026 Explored

The LPGA Tour pros head to Galloway, New Jersey, this week for a $2 million event. And they will only have 54 holes to play in the unique format of the 2026 ShopRite LPGA Classic. Based on the LPGA Tour website, some big names have decided to skip the tournaments. This will allow a few stars to grab a vital win on the road. Let’s look at who has the best shot at capturing the title on Sunday evening.

Charley Hull

Charley Hull has been at the top of the business in women’s golf this season. A win in the 2026 PIF Saudi Ladies International helped her switch things up in her career.

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The Englishwoman jumped up the Rolex World Golf Rankings to #3. She was suddenly in line to dethrone Nelly Korda from her position behind Jeeno Thitikul back in late February 2026. Hull also became the first British woman to rank so high on the women’s world ranking.

Imago HSBC Women s World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft 2025 Charley Hull of England is in action during round one of the HSBC Women s World Championship 2025 at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, on February 27, 2025. Singapore Singapore PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xSuhaimixAbdullahx originalFilename:abdullah-notitle250227_npJpn.jpg

Fast-forward to the present, and the 30-year-old is sitting at 7th on the table. She may have fallen down the rankings, but she is still racking up great results. A T15 in the Aramco Championship, followed by a T10 in the Chevron Championship, has kept her within reach of her best position. And a win in the $2 million event will certainly boost her back up there. This time around, it will be Thitikul whose position will be under threat by the English pro.

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Jennifer Kupcho

This time last year, Jennifer Kupcho was flying high at the Bay Course. After two years of drought, the 29-year-old finally ended her winless streak by winning the 2025 edition of the event. Back then, it was only played for a $1.75 million purse. But she was still excited to collect the paycheck and add the fourth LPGA Tour title to her trophy cabinet.

Coming back to the Bay Course once again, Kupcho would be eager to win the title once again. If she does, then she will become the first LPGA Tour player since Annika Sörenstam to successfully defend the title. That would be a feat Kupcho might be eager to achieve.

Hye-Jin Choi

Hye-Jin Choi has been fighting hard this season to find her first LPGA Tour win. A T8 in the Honda LPGA Thailand, a T5 finish in the Blue Bay LPGA, and most recently, she was tied for third in the 2026 Mizuho Americas Open. Despite so many great results, the 26-year-old has still not been able to turn her luck around.

But the $2 million event in New Jersey presents the perfect opportunity for her. With only 54 holes to play, Choi can go all out for the three rounds of the event. The shorter format will allow her to push harder, and rather than focusing on conserving her energy for four days. And with the likes of Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul, and Lydia Ko not around, Choi can take advantage of the situation and finally win a LPGA Tour title four years after making her LPGA Tour debut.