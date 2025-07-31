Top 3 Biggest Names Missing From 2025 Wyndham Championship

The field is set for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This is the last shot for many PGA Tour pros to make it to the FedEx Cup playoffs. The likes of Max Homa, Tom Kim, and Adam Scott will all be eager to get a great result to push themselves into the top 70 or higher. There is no question that the competition will be intense at Greensboro this week. Despite everything at stake, there are still a few names that have chosen to skip the last tournament before the playoffs.

Jhonattan Vegas

Jhonattan Vegas has had a great 2025. The Venezuelan kicked off the season with a solo 4th-place finish in The Sentry. Despite facing the impossible task of chasing down Hideki Matsuyama and Collin Morikawa, Vegas was still able to get a respectable finish. He got an even better result a few months later at Quail Hollow, where he earned 275 FedEx Cup points for a T5 finish in the PGA Championship.

Coming back to the Indiana event this week, Jhonattan was initially a part of the field. However, on Sunday, July 27, 2025, the 40-year-old announced his withdrawal. This comes as quite a surprise considering Jhonattan Vegas only needed around 60 points to make it into the final playoffs, the TOUR Championship. It will be risky to rely solely on the FedEx St Judge Championship and the BMW Championship to make it into the last leg.

Cameron Champ

A T9 finish in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open was Cameron Champ’s highlight for the season. He certainly looked in his element, glimpses of which were last seen during his 2021 3M Open win. He has also had four other top 20 finishes that have helped him accumulate 271 points on the FedEx Cup leaderboard. With only a few hundred points needed to get into the top 70, a top 5 finish in the relatively weaker field of the 2025 Wyndham Championship would have confirmed Champ’s place in the playoffs. Unfortunately, he couldn’t qualify for a spot in the Indiana field because he doesn’t hold a PGA Tour card anymore. He lost his last year after finishing 175th in the FedEx Cup standings, but played this year because of the injury regulations the Tour has.

Jeremy Paul

In his rookie season on the PGA Tour, Jeremy Paul has already left a great impression on the fans. He came incredibly close to bagging his first PGA Tour title after finishing runner-up in the 2025

Corales Puntacana Championship. While the German pro lost the title only by 1 stroke, he continued to push for better results throughout the season. And that was the case of the Greensboro event as well. Like Vegas, Paul was also initially included in the field of the 2025 Wyndham Championship but ended up withdrawing. The reason behind his exit is unknown, but it’s unfortunate considering that, like Cameron Champ, he too was very close to making it into the top 70.

Now, it will be interesting to see who will win this no-cut event. Share your picks in the comments below.