Top 3 Career Milestones Nelly Korda Reached in 2025 Despite a Winless Season

The season ended without Nelly Korda winning a championship. She had two runner-up finishes and a total of nine top-10s. For someone who didn’t win a single title, she still managed to earn a whopping $2.8 million this season. In addition to that, she maintained her position as the world No. 2.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What’s even more impressive is that she also managed to make a few records in 2025, irrespective of a fruitless season. None of them has been mentioned in the amazing feats we have already mentioned. Intrigued by what she was able to achieve? Then let’s look at her numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nelly Korda recorded 100 weeks as the world #1

Back in August 2025, Nelly Korda gave up her world #1 ranking to Jeeno Thitikul. But two months before that, she had already joined a prestigious list of legends.

In June 2025, she became the sixth woman in history to record 100 weeks as the world #1. She joined the greats- Lydia Ko, Jin Young Ko, and Inbee Park, among others, who had already achieved the feat earlier.

Before giving up her position, Korda had already crossed Park’s record of 106 weeks on the spot. She ended at 108 weeks, just one away from Yani Tseng’s record as the fourth highest on the list.

ADVERTISEMENT

She surpassed the most consecutive cuts in a single season by a mile

It was Nelly Korda who had initially set the record of making the most consecutive cuts in a single season in 2019. From May to November that year, she played the weekend round of every tournament. That helped her record 12 consecutive cuts made in a season, the most by any player. And in 2025, she broke that record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The world #2 may not have won a title. But she was also not missing out on opportunities. By the end of July 2025, she had already made 13 cuts for the season. After the CME Group Tour Championship, Nelly Korda had successfully recorded 19 cuts for the year.

In fact, she didn’t miss a single cut this season. So, not only did she break her own record, but she ended up creating a whole new record on the LPGA Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The only player on the LPGA Tour with a double-digit under par cumulative score in majors

Nelly Korda has been incredibly consistent in the majors as well. She missed a couple of cuts last season. But she was still able to deliver amazing results in the majors she played all the way through.

In fact, last year, Korda won the Chevron Championship, which was the second major title of her career. She also finished as the runner-up in the Women’s British Open in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old managed a second-place finish in the U.S. Women’s Open. She came really close to winning the title. But Korda was beaten by an outstanding effort by Maja Stark in the final round. However, Korda still managed to record some great numbers thanks to her score.

She ended up racking up quite a few under-par scores in the ten majors she played in the last couple of years. In fact, she became the only woman on the LPGA Tour to hit double digits on the cumulative score to par.

She has recorded a score of 14-under par in 20 rounds since 2024. The next best is from Ruoning Yin, who has managed 9-under par. Quite an impressive record for someone who didn’t win a single title in 2025.