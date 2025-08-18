Top 3 Shots From Around the Golf World You Missed Ft. Robert MacIntyre, Phil Mickelson & Others

Another week of action-packed golf is over, and it has seen some exciting turns of events. Jon Rahm stole the 2025 Individual Championship from Joaquin Niemann after a runner-up finish in Indianapolis. Scottie Scheffler turned the tables on Robert MacIntyre to capture the 2025 BMW Championship. Richard Green surprised Miguel Ángel Jiménez & Co. in the final round of the Rogers Charity Classic to take home his first Seniors title. Amid all the amazing results, there were a few players who stole the show for a moment with their outstanding strokeplay.

We’re here to discuss three of them as we look at the best shots of the 33rd week of 2025. So let’s get right to it.

Where’s Robert?

While he was dressed in yellow and black, Robert MacIntyre had to walk so deep into the bushes at Caves Valley that fans could barely see him. But the Scottish pro was on a mission, and that was to find the golf ball and scoop it back onto the green. His drive from the par-4 5th hole was nowhere to be seen. However, Bob Mac lined up his wedge and struck the ball that only he could see. It broke through the leaves and came out the other side for the world to see as it landed on the green 65 feet away from the cup. 2 more putts and MacIntyre had just saved a par from an impossible situation that would have given many other pros nightmares.

No one can do a better flop than Phil

Phil Mickelson is often referred to as a master of the short game. His control over the wedge and ability to judge the precise angle are what set him apart from most of his peers. That is what gave Mickelson the upper hand in his prime. The 55-year-old gave the fans an amazing display of that in LIV Golf Indianapolis 2025.

One of his chip shots from shallow water beside the green had already caught everyone’s attention. This time around, Lefty hit an outstanding flop shot that scooped right over the sand and landed perfectly beside the cup. That helped him make par after his second shot went out of bounds and incurred a penalty on the par-5 7th hole in round 2.

With Grace and elegance

Participating in the 2025 Standard Portland Classic, Grace Kim displayed the best iron play of her career. On the par 5 5th hole in the second round, she hit an outstanding approach shot to land really close to the cup. That helped her score an easy eagle putt when she reached the green. However, the Australian pro’s best stroke came in the third round.

On the par 4 17th hole, she lined up for her approach shot, looking to find the slope that rolls the ball close to the cup. Little did she know that her swing would be so accurate that the ball would roll into the cup, giving her another eagle. LPGA Tour shared it as a reel on their YouTube with the caption “GRACE KIM DOES IT AGAIN!” Her efforts nearly paid off as well, as she finished solo 5th in the tournament.