Tour Pro Cites PGA Tour Card as Reason Behind Controversial U.S. Open Qualifier Move

A spot in the 2026 U.S. Open field was not in the cards anymore. Caleb Surratt had earned it by winning the 6-for-1 playoff in the Dallas final qualifier. But the alternate 1 & 2 positions were still open, and everyone was eagerly fighting for them, except for Eugenio Chacarra. He walked out of the Dallas Athletic Club, eyeing the path to his childhood dream.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I left because my goal is to get my PGA Tour card through the DP Tour, and for me to prepare for Belgium the right way was to get that flight. When you fly to Europe, you lose one day, and that was the only chance I had to get there on time to get some rest and practice the course,” the Spanish golfer clarified on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The playoff ended at 7:50, and Chacarra’s flight was at 9:30. Had he completed the playoff, he would not have reached the airport in time. It isn’t like playing in majors is not important for him; actually, it’s “very important,” but right now, he needs to prioritize playing well in Europe to get his PGA Tour card. Talking about how his experience was playing the qualifier, his response was measured and thoughtful.

“It was a great fight all day, and I learned a lot. I keep putting myself in a position to win events or go through qualifiers. I’m still learning and trying to get better. I’ve got a long way to go, but I’m working really hard to get there. I know great things are coming!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Chacarra knew that if he had gotten into the US Open and played well there, he’d get more DPWT points than he would get in Belgium, and this is why he tried to qualify. But once he lost the chance for a fixed spot, he just realized that the alternate spot wasn’t worth missing the Soudal Open, as it came with uncertainty.

Chacarra could have played the qualifier at Walton Heath, but he shared that Dallas Athletic fits his game better. He played there 2 years ago and made it to the US Open successfully. As far as playing the qualifier in England goes, he was not confident enough to play at the links course. Plus, Chacarra lives in Tulsa, and the Dallas course is just 4 hours away from there. Given that he was already home after a T10 finish at the Catalunya Championship in Barcelona, logistics just made more sense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans were furious about Chacarra’s decision to leave the field. They even ridiculed him for not knowing the rules of the qualifier. However, he has always had his priorities straight ever since he left LIV Golf, and that is to find a way back to the PGA Tour. After all, playing on the PGA Tour has been his childhood dream. He always considered it a pathway to the majors and the opportunity to build a legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have a lot of goals, and I was losing a lot of motivation. I knew it was going to be difficult because I had a year’s suspension on the PGA Tour for joining LIV, but thankfully, I got a couple of sponsors’ invites and had a chance to win in India, and I took it. Now I’m focusing on new goals, and hopefully I can get my PGA Tour card. That’s what I’ve been dreaming of since I was a kid,” he said once.

Now, the 26-year-old will be at the Rinkven Golf Club in Schilde to tee off on Thursday. He is currently ranked 18th on the Race To Dubai rankings, and to earn a PGA Tour card, he needs to be in the top 10 at the end of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a PGA Tour return set in his mind, Eugenio Chacarra has been doing everything he can to reach his goal. And that has not been limited to walking away from major qualifiers so that he can participate in DP World Tour events.

Eugenio Chacarra’s commitment to growth has been undeniable

He has also been working on his health to ensure he is in optimum condition on the fairway. It might have taken some time for the Spaniard to realize it, but his performance has been linked to his body’s conditioning.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I’m healthy, and I’m playing well, I feel like I’m one of the best players in the world. I did a lot of testing for my nutrition to see what works for my body and what doesn’t. I took away a lot of food that I used to eat and liked that wasn’t great for me. I had a lot of oatmeal at breakfast, and we found out that it’s actually really bad for me. I thought I was eating healthy, and it was good for me, but it turned out it wasn’t good for me. So yeah, I’m just learning.”

Making such small changes in his daily life is helping Chacarra perform more consistently. He may not have won a title this season. But a runner-up finish in India and a third place in the Alfred Dunhill Championship show that he is in great form.