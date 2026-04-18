Tour Pro Issues Urgent Warning Against LPGA Golfer’s Impersonator Scamming Fans

Not everything you see on the internet is true. People often get scammed over products they purchase or misguided information they receive. Hannah Gregg shed light on one such scam that has gotten hold of women’s golf fans. And she asked the community to be wary of the fake social media account that’s sharing the content.

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The Australian pro tweeted, “Just so everyone is aware…this is a fake account paying for a blue check. They repost old content to scam people into thinking they’ve won a giveaway (and it’s working). I know Olivia, & we have the same agent. We’ve all tried to get this page removed for ages with no luck.”

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Further exploring the profile, you can see that the fake account of LPGA Tour star, Olivia Cowan, is doing a giveaway of various golf gear, like Titleist golf balls, a range finder, clubs, and more. However, it’s evident that the picture shared by the user is old. That’s because Cowan hasn’t used Titleist golf balls in a while. She switched over to Callaway golf balls, as seen in her recent ‘What’s In The Bag’ articles.

Moreover, her account handle is also different from her official account. While she doesn’t use X as often, her official handle seems to be @oliviacowan. However, the fake account holds the handle @oliviaccowan. That additional ‘c’ in her handle is enough to deceive many of her fans.

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This isn’t the first time a women’s golf star has shed light on scammers who are trying to impersonate them. There have been other similar instances where their fans have fallen for the fake profiles that stole their identity.

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Hannah Gregg’s revelation is only one of the many incidents of scammers in women’s golf

Olivia Cowan is not the only one from the LPGA Tour who is being impersonated. Unlike Hannah Gregg, who shed light on the scammer pretending to be her colleague, other stars have shared the reports themselves on their social media accounts.

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Back on August 6, 2025, Jennifer Kupcho also warned her followers of a fake account. She even shared a story to inform her fans about reporting the account.

Kupcho wrote, “This is not me. I’ve reported it but if this person messages you please ignore and report!🙏 Just a reminder this is my one and only account!!”

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Nelly Korda also faced a rise of fake accounts impersonating her back in January 2025. And she shared a special message for her fans to warn them of the situation.

The world #2 wrote, “I’ve noticed an increase in fake accounts using my name to try to scam people. Please know I will never ask any of my fans for any money. Any outreach on my behalf is fake and run by scammers.”

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Other than that, the likes of Charley Hull, Lydia Ko, and more have also been victims of the same. Fortunately, things haven’t gone too far out of hand so far.