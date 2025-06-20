Travelers Championship 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Being the last Signature event of the season, the stakes are higher than ever at the TPC River Highlands. With the big purse comes glory at this no-cut event. Additionally, the PGA Tour pros also prepare for the upcoming major on Rory McIlroy’s home soil in Northern Ireland. Having said that, let’s look at what everyone in the 72-player field can earn in the 2025 Travelers Championship.

The concept of big-money Signature events was introduced to drive away the thought of PGA Tour players running away to LIV Golf. Since then, the premium events have always boasted a purse of $20 million. That was the purse of the tournament back in 2024, and it hasn’t changed this year either.

As per the standard prize money distribution percentage table, the winner of the 2025 Travelers Championship will get 18% of the total purse. That means Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, or anyone who wins the tournament on Sunday will bag a handsome $3.6 million paycheck. Everyone in the top-3 is bound to earn over a million, unless there are ties. Even the last-place golfer should get $36,000.

Let’s check out the entire prize money distribution table along with the individual percentage of the total prize for each position, as per the PGA Tour:

Position Percentage Prize Money 1 18.00% $3,600,000.00 2 10.80% $2,160,000.00 3 6.80% $1,360,000.00 4 4.80% $960,000.00 5 4.00% $800,000.00 6 3.60% $720,000.00 7 3.35% $670,000.00 8 3.10% $620,000.00 9 2.90% $580,000.00 10 2.70% $540,000.00 11 2.50% $500,000.00 12 2.30% $460,000.00 13 2.10% $420,000.00 14 1.90% $380,000.00 15 1.80% $360,000.00 16 1.70% $340,000.00 17 1.60% $320,000.00 18 1.50% $300,000.00 19 1.40% $280,000.00 20 1.30% $260,000.00 21 1.20% $240,000.00 22 1.11% $223,000.00 23 1.04% $207,500.00 24 0.95% $190,000.00 25 0.88% $175,000.00 26 0.80% $159,000.00 27 0.76% $152,500.00 28 0.73% $146,000.00 29 0.70% $140,000.00 30 0.67% $134,000.00 31 0.64% $128,500.00 32 0.61% $122,500.00 33 0.58% $116,500.00 34 0.56% $111,000.00 35 0.53% $106,500.00 36 0.51% $101,500.00 37 0.48% $96,500.00 38 0.46% $92,500.00 39 0.44% $88,500.00 40 0.42% $84,000.00 41 0.40% $80,000.00 42 0.38% $76,000.00 43 0.36% $72,000.00 44 0.34% $68,000.00 45 0.32% $64,000.00 46 0.30% $60,000.00 47 0.28% $56,000.00 48 0.27% $53,000.00 49 0.25% $50,000.00 50 0.24% $49,000.00 51 0.24% $48,000.00 52 0.23% $47,000.00 53 0.23% $46,000.00 54 0.23% $46,000.00 55 0.23% $45,500.00 56 0.23% $45,000.00 57 0.22% $44,500.00 58 0.22% $44,000.00 59 0.22% $43,500.00 60 0.21% $43,000.00 61 0.21% $42,500.00 62 0.21% $42,000.00 63 0.21% $41,500.00 64 0.20% $41,000.00 65 0.20% $40,500.00 66 0.20% $40,000.00 67 0.20% $39,500.00 68 0.20% $39,000.00 69 0.19% $38,000.00 70 0.19% $37,500.00 71 0.18% $37,000.00 72 0.18% $36,000.00

As you can see, all 72 players on the field will get a part of the $20 million purse. Since the event doesn’t have a cut, everyone will also play the weekend, unless they withdraw for some reason, just like Jordan Spieth did, for the first time in his career, because of an unfortunate injury he endured while practicing.

Now that we know the earnings, let’s look at the favorites who can rise to the occasion and bag the maximum at TPC River Highlands.

Scottie Scheffler’s title defence under threat

After the end of the 2025 U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy confessed that the 3-under par in the last 18 at Oakmont really helped boost his confidence. Excited to welcome the British Open on home soil next month, the Irishman has found his motivation to compete again. And his path to Portrush begins at TPC River Highlands.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

McIlroy had an outstanding round on the Thursday of the Travelers Championship as he shot a flawless 6-under par. In the 18 holes, the 36-year-old made 102 feet of putts, which was the 9th best on the field. He looks to have found his form from the first quarter of the season again. This makes Rory McIlroy the biggest threat to Scottie Scheffler‘s title defence. Other prominent names at the top of the leaderboard at the end of round 1 are Wyndham Clark, Keegan Bradley, and Viktor Hovland. With 3 more rounds to go, any one of them could pull off a blinder and steal the 2025 Travelers Championship away from the #1.