‘Try Not to Cry’: Jena Sims Details Toughest Part of Brooks Koepka’s Time Away From Home

Jena Sims sat in the front seat of her car, closed the door, and tried not to cry.

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While Brooks Koepka is avoiding making mistakes and topping the leaderboard at TPC Craig Ranch, Jena Sims is facing challenges of her own back home. She and Crew Koepka are back in Florida, far away from the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson venue, living their own lives. And the model/actress talked about how difficult it has been not having her husband around at home, taking care of their son.

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She shared a TikTok video with a caption, “We love a present father… till they leave town for work.”

In it, Sims told the story of how Koepka helps their son calm down when he gets hurt. Whenever Crew gets a “boo-boo,” he makes a dramatic scene where he pretends that they will need to cut off the part where he got hurt. Then, after a short countdown, he pretends to remove that part of his body as if showing his son that he has removed the pain. That makes Crew stop crying and is fine immediately.

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“Today, I picked Crew up from school. He hit something,” she added. “I think he might have hit his wrist on the cup holder of the car seat. A brush! But he was like, ‘Off, off! Dada, dada! Off!’ I’m like, ‘Dada’s golfing.’ He’s like, ‘No, mama. Dada, off!’ I’m like, ‘Dada’s not here.'”

That realization hit her hard. “I had to gather myself,” she admitted. “I got him in the car seat, I said, ‘Take a few breaths.’ Close the door. Compose myself. Try not to cry. Because dad is not going to be here for the rest of this week.”

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Sims knows how to parent alone. She often posts about managing their Florida home while Koepka travels for tournaments. She even fights back against online trolls to defend her identity beyond just being a golfer’s wife. Still, some moments break you.

She felt lost. Koepka was 1,250 miles away, and she couldn’t do anything to keep her son from being upset immediately. Because only her husband’s trick worked, she felt totally helpless. Unfortunately, she didn’t say how she resolved the situation, but just wanted to tell the world how their tight father-son bond makes things tough for her when he is gone.

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While Koepka may not be at Palm Beach Gardens right now, he has always shared glimpses of his beautiful moments with his son on social media every opportunity he got. That showed how close they were to each other. Let’s see a few other moments that reflected on their bond with each other.

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Looking back at Brooks Koepka and his son’s beautiful moments

Since his marriage to Jena Sims in 2022, Brooks Koepka has dedicated his life to his family. And his son’s birth has turned him into an even more devoted father. In fact, after spending four years on LIV Golf, the 36-year-old even decided to return to the PGA Tour to be close to his family.

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Koepka is often seen sharing pictures and videos with his son on Instagram. Whether they are dressing up for Halloween, Christmas, or birthdays, celebrating special moments, or just enjoying a day on the golf course, he has always included his son in every part of his life.

In fact, the five-time major winner also trains with his son. Preceding the 2026 Cognizant Classic, he was seen in the gym helping his son train with toy equipment. Crew also walked on the treadmill and got a massage from the trainer.

The PGA Tour pro even shared a heartbreaking message with the world when his son was sick. It was during the event itself at Palm Beach Gardens that Crew fell ill. But he was still good enough to go to school. But Koepka’s concern over his son’s health and the fact that he brought it up during the Cognizant Classic press conference shows how much he cares about him.