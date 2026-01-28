$12B PGA Tour Sponsor Signs Shock Deal With LIV Golf, But There’s a Catch

LIV Golf is going through its golden period at the moment. It has retained the services of big names already, like Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia. The league might also receive an OWGR status in the near future. And the latest reports from sources suggest that Scott O’Neil & Co. might have struck a glorious deal with one of the PGA Tour’s sponsors, Rolex. However, the terms aren’t as straightforward as they first seemed.

As David Bieleski tweeted, “The agreement between Rolex and LIV Golf, will focus primarily on hospitality benefits, as opposed to the comprehensive branding and timing packages that have characterised Rolex’s collection of major tour and event deals elsewhere in the sport.”

“So, you won’t see instances of the below photo at LIV Golf events any time soon. Essentially: person in Hong Kong buys a six-figure Rolex, able to go meet Younghan Song at the local LIV event in corporate hospitality.”

It was first believed that Rolex would be a field sponsor during LIV Golf events. That’s what it does for the PGA Tour as well. You can see large Rolex clock signs on golf courses during Tour events throughout the season.

However, as Bieleski clarified, that is not the case. They will not directly promote their brand during LIV Golf events yet. Instead, anyone who purchases a Rolex watch will get the opportunity to attend the league events around the world.

While this is a great way to integrate the product into LIV Golf, the $12 billion brand still hasn’t given the league the liberty to advertise them. It’s just a luxury brand associated with the luxury service provided in the corporate hospitality of LIV Golf.

That said, it’s still a step in the right direction for LIV Golf. One of many they have had recently.

LIV Golf pros show loyalty despite the PGA Tour’s efforts

Brooks Koepka‘s departure from the LIV Golf roster was a big blow for Scott O’Neil & Co. It hurt them even more when the former Smash GC captain joined the PGA Tour for an $85 million fee.

With that, Brian Rolapp & Co. opened the doors for other stars to join back through the ‘Returning Members Program’. The plan allowed major winners since 2022, like Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm, and Bryson DeChambeau, to skip the suspension and make a direct comeback like Koepka.

However, the PGA Tour’s efforts to attract more big names didn’t pan out. DeChambeau committed at least his 2026 season to LIV Golf. Rahm also confirmed that he’s staying put. If they receive their OWGR status this season, then it would have been a great decision for them.