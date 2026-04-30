‘Two Faced Losers’: Tour Pro Under Fire for LIV Golf Criticism Amid Financial Downfall

With LIV Golf going through a very rough patch, there were bound to be a number of critics rising from the ashes to say, “I told you so.” Well, one of them was Dave Horsey, who was quick to delve into the culture and tradition of other Tours. The only issue was that he himself found LIV Golf appealing at one point in his career.

After Horsey tweeted, reporter Matt Vincenzi replied, “Then why did you play in the LIV Golf Promotions event, Dave?”

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The 41-year-old was a part of the field in Riyadh for the 2024 LIV Golf Promotions event. He finished in at T3 alongside T3 alongside Scott Vincent, Suteepat Prateeptienchai, and Soomin Lee. Horsey ended up receiving an International Series exemption for the 2025 season on the Asian Tour.

Vincenzi questioning Horsey is justified. Despite getting to play in the International Series, the DP World Tour pro seems to be ungrateful for the opportunity he received. At least that’s what reflects in his statement.

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He wrote, “You cannot buy heritage & tradition. We all engage with narratives, familiarity, comeback stories, record breakers, consequence, meritocracy…none of which LIV has or can provide. As a player, a great time to be 🔥 but it had a limited shelf life.”

The 41-year-old was clearly bashing LIV Golf for their possible short life. And Vincenzi wasn’t having any of it. It doesn’t matter whether he is a fan of LIV Golf or not.

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Vincenzi wasn’t the only one who felt Horsey was out of line. A few others held similar opinions. Let’s see what they had to say.

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Matt Vincenzi receives support from the netizens against David Horsey

Most in the comment section had similar views to Matt Vincenzi about David Horsey’s statement. But they were more blunt about their thoughts than the analyst.

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One of them said, “There is no one who has ever tried to build something from scratch who is bad mouthing LIV…”

LIV Golf started as a venture-funded league that brought Greg Norman’s vision to life. It went from having no identity to signing some of the biggest names in golf. As a business, while its failure is glaring, its rise was certainly inspiring.

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Another wrote, “Seems the people who wanted to be in Liv and didn’t make it are some of the biggest “critics” 😂😂😂.” Another also said, “So many two faced losers.”

Horsey failed to gain a LIV Golf contract through the 2024 Promotional Event. Had he won the tournament, then he would have played in LIV Golf in the 2025 season. The reporter believes he only holds this opinion because of his failure to achieve his goal.

One of the fans teased the European pro as they wrote, “Hahahhahahahhahaha @DaveHorsey you clown.”

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Probably not the most creative insults. But at least they found Horsey’s comment amusing. Especially considering the harsh criticism he has faced from others for it.

Lastly, there was someone who defended it by saying, “Why don’t you read it again? he said as a player it was great.”

Individually, LIV Golf has certainly been quite profitable for the players. However, Horsey’s criticism was targeted towards the league’s concept, which he believed was was sustainable. The low TV ratings proved that.