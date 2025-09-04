$284B Giant Responds to LPGA Commissioner’s Plea After Sponsorship Deal Abruptly Ended

The LPGA Tour is in trouble again! The arrival of the new commissioner, Craig Kessler, brought a ray of hope for women’s golf. Fans expected changes that would benefit the Tour and help it grow. And at first, his plans seemed to have worked as one of the most prestigious events on the LPGA Tour calendar got a new sponsor. However, only a few days later, reports have come in that another event has been cancelled in 2026 after a deal fell through.

During the 2025 FM Championship, Kessler gave everyone a sneak peek at the schedule for the 2026 LPGA Tour calendar. That’s when everyone spotted one of the events missing from it. Golfweek confirmed the speculations as they tweeted, “LPGA’s T-Mobile Match Play event at Shadow Creek no longer on the schedule for 2026.” It seems that T-Mobile is no longer signed with the LPGA Tour as an event sponsor. The event had been part of the LPGA schedule since 2021 and has been the only match play tournament on the LPGA schedule.

However, Kessler remains hopeful that the brand will continue to support the Tour.

In the article attached to the tweet, Beth Ann Nichols revealed exactly what is going on between T-Mobile and the LPGA Tour. It included a statement from Amy Azzi, Vice President of Sponsorships at T-Mobile. She said, “T-Mobile continues to be a robust supporter of women’s golf. Through our partnership with PGA of America, we’ll continue to spearhead innovation around the biggest moments in the sport like the KPMG Women’s Championship by leveraging 5G-powered solutions to enhance experiences for players, viewers and event attendees. We’re also continuing to partner with world-class LPGA talent like Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson.”

Seems like Kessler will still get the opportunity to work with T-Mobile in some capacity. Hopefully, that will help cultivate a stronger relationship that leads to another sponsorship deal in the future. Until then, his 2026 schedule reveal showed that the week booked for T-Mobile Match Play might have a “West Coast prospect” in the pipeline. As far as T-Mobile goes, all he can hope for is that the LPGA Tour continues to get support from the $284 billion sponsor.

Speaking of T-Mobile’s continued support for the LPGA Tour, how are they connected to the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and Nelly Korda? Let’s look at the brand’s connection with them.

How is T-Mobile aligned with the LPGA Tour’s premium event and star?

T-Mobile has always been closely linked with the PGA of America and many of its events. They are the exclusive partners for the PGA Championship and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. In fact, T-Mobile delivered uninterrupted coverage of the 2025 edition of the women’s major at Fields Ranch East. Through the PGA Championship app, they also included a special feature called the KPMG CHAMPCAST presented by T-Mobile that gave exclusive footage of every shot from the course.

The former world #1 is also closely linked with T-Mobile. No, we’re not talking about her winning the 2024 T-Mobile Match Play. Nelly Korda receives endorsement from the $284 billion brand and has also featured in their advertisements. Brooke Henderson also started her partnership with T-Mobile back in 2024. The two stars will keep the LPGA Tour connected with T-Mobile as Craig Kessler tries to maneuver a new deal with them. Until then, the first week of April on the LPGA Tour calendar should be a week off for the LPGA Tour stars.