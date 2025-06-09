2x PGA Tour Champion Forced to Apologize Mid-Speech as Kids Stir Chaos at RBC Canadian Open

Ryan Fox turned pro way back in 2011. Since then, he has been a regular feature on various Tours. Albeit, he has won most of his titles playing in the DP World Tour. His 8 international wins include the BMW PGA Championship, the Ras Al Khaimah Classic, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, and a few others. However, the 38-year-old had not found the same success in his appearances on the PGA Tour. That was until he visited Myrtle Beach back in the second week of May 2025.

Fox won his first PGA Tour title, the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, nearly a month ago. 2 Tournaments later, he has added another big title to his trophy cabinet. After an outstanding 72 holes at TPC Toronto, Fox and Sam Burns played 4 more holes before a winner was finally decided. Overwhelmed with emotions after his victory, he stepped onto the podium to give his victory speech. However, while he was in front of the mic, there were a few other Foxs who were causing chaos in the sand traps at TPC Toronto.

From where he was standing, Ryan could see his young daughters, Isobel and Margot, playing in the dunes. That prompted the PGA Tour pro to say, “My wife (Anneke Ryff) and kids are over there. It’s pretty special to have them here. I apologize to the guy that’s gonna have to rake the bunker just there,” as a clip of Margot playing on the sand was added to the bottom of edited video shared by the PGA Tour. Margot may have understood what he was saying and, in wild celebration, threw some sand over her head as she smiled back at her father. That prompted a loud cheer and laughter among those in attendance as Fox said, “There she goes,” before laughing himself.

That’s when Isobel entered the frame to have fun with her sister. The 2-time champion added, “Yeah, it’s great to have them over. To see the girls run down after that little putt on 18th is just… Words can’t describe it.” Ryan Fox was emotional about the win, and also about having his family around, celebrating his big achievement, and having fun while doing so. The tweet was accurately captioned, “No bunker is safe around the Fox family 😂,” as Ryan also had to deal with a few bunkers throughout the 76 holes of the 2025 RBC Canadian Open.

It was a big moment for Ryan Fox and his family. But it wasn’t easy for the 38-year-old to find his way to the winner’s circle, especially when there were so many others who were also battling for the title.

Ryan Fox fights off a long list of contenders to triumph in Canada

The win at TPC Toronto didn’t come easily for Ryan Fox. Every round, there was a different golfer at the top of the leaderboard. The next 18 holes completely changed the list of favorites who might end up winning the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. At the end of round one, it was Thorbjørn Olesen and Cristobal Del Solar who led the field after an excellent 9-under par each. On Friday evening, Cameron Champ rose on the leaderboard and finished at the top with a 2 stroke lead against the field.

Finally, in the penultimate round, Ryan Fox showed up at the top of the table. But he was tied with Matteo Manassero with each getting a -6 to finish with 14-under par. Then, in the last 18 holes, it was Sam Burns who broke through the ranks with an 8-under par 62 to tie with the flawless round of Fox on Sunday.

Four more holes of sudden death and the 2025 RBC Canadian Open trophy was in Ryan Fox’s hands. He truly climbed a mountain and fought off anyone else who wanted to reach it to win his second PGA Tour title. Wouldn’t you agree?