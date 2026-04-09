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Tyrrell Hatton Crosses All Lines With Offensive Hand Gesture at Augusta National

Molin Sheth

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Apr 9, 2026 | 3:14 PM CDT

HomeGolf

Tyrrell Hatton Crosses All Lines With Offensive Hand Gesture at Augusta National

Molin Sheth

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Apr 9, 2026 | 3:14 PM CDT

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Tyrrell Hatton hit the most accurate approach shot on the seventh hole at Augusta National. But his fortune didn’t favor him as the flagstick played spoilsport to his amazing effort. The ball hit the stick and rolled out of the green and into the bunker. That prompted the frustrated Englishman to display an offensive hand gesture to express his frustration.

Many news outlets shared the video of the incident. All of them had the same thing to say: Hatton wasn’t happy with the ball deflecting off the flagstick and into the bunker. Despite their understanding, the LIV Golf pro’s actions didn’t please any of them.

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He acted out flipping off the flagstick without actually raising the finger. Hatton didn’t actually show the offensive gesture, but his actions clearly suggested that he wanted to. Apart from the experts, even the fans weren’t particularly happy with his mannerisms. And they expressed the same in the comments.

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From calling him immature to mocking his attitude, the internet had a number of things to say to Hatton. Let’s see what the comment section looked like.

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Netizens angered by Tyrrell Hatton’s offensive gesture

Tyrrell Hatton had just come off a beautiful birdie on the sixth hole. Considering he picked out the flagstick with an iron, he was certainly hitting the mark in terms of accuracy. But he could only curse his luck for still ending up in the bunker. That didn’t leave anyone impressed.

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As one of the fans said, “Who let this 18 year old into the field? I remember when the masters used to mean something.”

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Hatton’s impulsive reactions have always been criticized by the fans. This isn’t the first time he has faced heat for them. But they weren’t happy that he behaved in this manner at Augusta National. Especially considering the prestigious status of the course.

Someone questioned, “When is he ever happy?”

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Going back to his usual aggressive behavior, the fan was not surprised that he ended up acting this way. He showcased a similar attitude during the 2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Even then, the internet didn’t approve of his actions.

A fan simply wrote, “Dude sucks so much.”

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Hatton has always been subject to hate and abuse. So this wouldn’t come as a surprise to him. It’s still better than the situation during the 2024 Open Championship when things really got out of hand. He even ended up deleting his social media accounts to get away from the hate.

One of the comments mocked him by saying, “Aim better than 😂.”

Honestly, he couldn’t have aimed it better than that. He literally hit the flagstick. However, had he used a little less power on the approach shot, then that would have helped him bag a birdie.

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Another internet troll stated, “Funniest person for this to happen to.”

They were amused that Hatton paid the price for being too accurate. At least he ended up entertaining some of the fans instead of just being criticized.

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Molin Sheth

1,999 Articles

Molin Sheth is a senior Golf writer at EssentiallySports and a key member of the ES Golf Trends Desk. He brings strong editorial judgment and a data-driven approach to uncovering the game’s overlooked angles, delivering insightful play-by-play reporting across golf’s four major championships. As part of the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program, an in-house initiative that mentors and develops writers through expert guidance and rigorous training, Molin works closely with industry-leading mentors to bring clarity and depth to a sport where precision matters and every shot tells a story.

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