Ugly Brawl Erupts at LIV Golf Tournament as Security Is Forced to Intervene

Things got intense at the Club at Steyn City today. And we’re not only talking about the heated battle between Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm in LIV Golf South Africa 2026. While most of the spectators were busy following the action on the fairway, a few decided that they wanted to throw some punches of their own. Literally!

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A video from behind the ropes was tweeted a while ago with the caption, “Too much alcohol is a problem, this happened on Thursday Styen city. #livgolfstyencity.”

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It featured a few spectators involved in a heated argument. The screaming turned to chaos when one of them started throwing punches at the other. One of them was also seen dropping another fan on the stairs before having a proper ground-and-pound showdown during the $30 million event.

It got to a point where the other fans couldn’t control them anymore despite their best efforts. Hence, the local authorities at the Club had to get involved to defuse the situation. However, too much had already happened by the time they arrived. The video itself was nearly 2 minutes long. And the authorities hadn’t arrived until more than half the video was complete.

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They didn’t take long to bring things under control. Within a few seconds, they were able to separate the brawlers. However, a lot of damage had already been done by then.

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Fans have been quite expressive at golf courses in the last few months. The infamous Ryder Cup 2025 incident involving Rory McIlroy‘s wife is the first thing that comes to mind. One of the fans threw beer on Erica Stoll as she was walking by the ropes. A brawl also occurred on a course two years ago. Netizens commented that it must have occurred between LIV Golf fans.

But don’t let this distract you from the action on the fairway. Because DeChambeau and Rahm’s battle was just as intense.

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Most LIV Golf fans are busy watching the battle between Jon Rahm & Bryson DeChambeau

The fight outside the course was certainly interesting. While there weren’t any major injuries, everyone in the area was busy watching the brawl more than the golf. Whether that’s a good thing or bad is up to the LIV Golf team to decide. However, they will be happy with what is happening on the fairway.

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After completing 72 holes, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm were tied at first on the leaderboard. The Crushers GC captain tried to get an outright win. However, his 5-under par on Sunday wasn’t enough to outscore the Spaniard, who had an excellent final round of 8-under 63.

Yet, coming off a win in Singapore, DeChambeau was the most in-form among them. And that paid off as he only needed one hole to finish off the Legion XIII captain. The 2-time U.S. Open champion ended up winning his second consecutive title for the season.