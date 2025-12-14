Unexpected Punishment Shatters American Pro’s PGA Tour Hopes at Q-School

Trying to move a rock out of the way so that he can get a clear path for his swing, Ben Kohles made a huge error on the golf course. The Korn Ferry Tour pro ended up moving the ball. The entire episode was caught on live television in the ongoing PGA Tour Q-School event.

As tweeted by the organization’s official X account, “Co-leader, Ben Kohles, accidentally moves ball, resulting in a one-stroke penalty at PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.”

They confirmed that he went from being tied for the first spot to being tied for ninth. The one-stroke penalty on the 8th hole turned into a 479-yard par-4 8th hole turned into a double bogey. And that was only the beginning of misfortune for Kohles.

ADVERTISEMENT

His stroke of bad luck continued on the 9th hole as he managed to score another double bogey. His tee shot went out of bounds, and he had to get a drop and incur a penalty stroke. That pushed him further down to T11.