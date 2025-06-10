Untold Story of Scottie Scheffler’s Costly Decision to Keep His Wife, After Sarcastic Warning

Earlier this year, Scottie Scheffler‘s Masters menu for the Champions dinner reveal had left the fans surprised for a brief moment. He had cheeseburgers, meatball & ravioli, chilli, steak, and chocolate chip cookies with a scoop of ice cream served in his honor. Fans criticized him for the lack of diverse flavors in his feast. He faced further heat when the prices of the meal were revealed. But what many failed to understand is that despite his riches, Scheffler is a modest man.

He is, unquestionably, one of the highest earners in recent years. His 16 title wins in 4 years put him at the top of the food chain on the PGA Tour. But his drive to be the best on the fairway is just that, his passion for golf. Scheffler is not as materialistic or worried about monetary gains as much as some of his peers (slight jab at LIV Golf). And that is what surprised Hall of Famer, Fin Ewing, who was once shocked by the #1’s benevolence.

Sitting down for a Golf’s SubPar podcast with Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, the Texan great spoke about getting to know the kind of person Scottie Scheffler is. Stoltz mentioned how he loves the fact that Scottie is finally getting the recognition he deserves, even if he doesn’t care about it. That’s when Ewing drew parallels between him and the 82-time champion; “Scheffler is Tiger-sque, I think. Don’t you?” The hosts confirmed the same and mentioned how that’s what the numbers suggest. Scheffler’s consistency on the course has certainly raised this question among experts.

Although he did mention one big flaw of Woods that the 2025 PGA Championship winner hasn’t picked up. He said, “Scottie Scheffler is not going to get into some of the cr*p Tiger did. He might, you know, break a leg or something. But he’s not going to be, he ain’t getting into all that other stuff.” The 15-time major winner’s life was always riddled with controversies, but not Scottie’s. Scheffler is highly unlikely to do something absurd or fancy. Even after he won gold in Paris, he didn’t celebrate, and yes, we say absurd despite being aware of his arrest in 2024.

That’s what prompted Knost to mention, “Btw, he drove a car with like 350,000 miles on it till he finally decided to come buy.” Scheffler’s father had purchased a GMC Yukon XL during one of their trips to Augusta National around 2012. The #1 continued to use that car for about 12 years before giving it away at an auction in late 2024. He is not that enthusiastic about owning big, luxury automobiles.

Ewing mentioned how Scheffler had won 3 cars during one of his runs of a series of victories. He added, “He never came and got ’em. So I said, ‘Okay, Schef, get in here.’ So he comes in there, and I give him to Clay Thorne, our salesman, and I said, ‘Okay, look. He needs to buy a car.” The Texan legend shared that he was pushing for this because it was around the time Scheffler had just gotten married or was about to.

However, things didn’t go as he had planned. As he mentioned, “Month goes by and I thought, I haven’t really heard anything. So, I got to Clay and I said, ‘Hey, what did Scheffler do?’ ‘He hasn’t done anything yet. He’s looking at this used car over here.'” This shocked Ewing as he was surprised to hear about Scheffler’s car choices. He confirmed that this was somewhere around the time he won the first Masters in 2022. That fits the timeline as Scottie Scheffler and Meredith Scudder had gotten married just a year and a few months ago on December 4, 2020.

“I called him and I go, ‘Scheffler, no! I’m not selling you a used car. That’s your wife. She’s not going to be your wife long (If he keeps picking used cars despite being a multi-millionaire), but she’s your wife right now.’ So he bought her a new one.” Ewing’s honest response to Scheffler’s attitude seems to have affected Scheffler, as he did end up purchasing a new car. Details of the new car have not been revealed, but it wasn’t the 2024 TX350 that got him arrested last year. That was a courtesy car from Lexus, and it has since been auctioned off. Although Scheffler did have $80,000 in credit. So it won’t come as a surprise if Meredith received a luxury car as a gift not long after.

Despite being one of the richest golfers today, Scottie Scheffler hasn’t allowed himself to get spoiled. He still seems to enjoy the finer things in life, like his dad’s old car, using wine glasses as rolling pins, and enjoying hearty and homey meals, even during huge events that honor him. That made Fin Ewing understand him better as he shared another instance of the #1’s generosity.

Scottie Scheffler gives back to the community

Continuing to speak about his impression of Scottie Scheffler, Fin Ewing shared details about an event that Scheffler won. He said, “He won the whatever, the shootout or something, one time. That’s five grand or something like that. He, you know, he’d give that back to charity.” Scheffler has always been a generous soul. It’s a well-known fact that he often donates to multiple charities like the Northern Texas PGA Foundation and the Triumph Over Kid Cancer.

Ewing also compared the 16-time PGA Tour winner to another great. He further added, “I didn’t think there’d ever be anybody nicer than Ben Crenshaw on the Tour. I don’t know if he’s nicer, but they’re the same. They’re at least the same.” Crenshaw was often admired for his kindness and gentleness. Just like Scheffler, he too was very down-to-earth and represented golf very positively. His nature earned him the title of Player Ambassador for the World Golf Hall of Fame. Crewnshaw also earned the name ‘Gentle Ben’. Judging by his actions, it won’t come as a surprise if Scottie Scheffler also picks up such a moniker in the future. All he needs to do is control his temper.