USGA Boss Issues Grim Update on Tiger Woods’ Career Weeks After DUI Arrest Scandal

Just when we thought Tiger Woods was closing in on a return, he got involved in another major scandal on the road. And that forced him to leave the country for “rehabilitation.” After skipping the 2026 Masters, not many expected him to return for the PGA Championship, but there were still hopes for the U.S. Open. However, an insider has given a worrying update about Woods’s status.

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USGA CEO Mike Whan told Sports Illustrated, “I’d be super surprised (about Woods’s return to Shinnecock). It would be wonderful for the event, and if he was ready, it would be wonderful for him. Obviously, what he’s going through is much bigger than golf. He’s proven before that when he puts his mind to something, he’s going to be great at it. I don’t think he’s going to play in any 2026 USGA championship. If he ends up playing in USGA championships, great. But when I think of Tiger, my friend, that’s not really what’s important to me right now.”

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Whan has always been an admirer of Woods and his contribution to the sport. Under his leadership, the USGA also introduced the Tiger Woods Medal that will be awarded to U.S. Amateur champions from 2026 onwards.

After the DUI incident, the 50-year-old flew to Zurich to join a rehabilitation center. The region is popular for some of the biggest and best institutes in the world, and Woods will be able to get the best treatment there. That will be his priority right now rather than returning to the golf course.

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Imago 240414 Tiger Woods of the United States during the final round of the 2024 Masters Golf Tournament on April 14, 2024 in Augusta. Photo: Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRAN / kod PA / PA0795 bbeng golf masters the masters Augusta us masters depp *** 240414 Tiger Woods of the United States during the final round of the 2024 Masters Golf Tournament on April 14, 2024 in Augusta Photo Petter Arvidson BILDBYRAN kod PA PA0795 bbeng golf masters the masters Augusta us masters depp PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxAUT Copyright: PETTERxARVIDSON BB240414PA040

That said, when will the 82-time PGA Tour Champion return to the course then?

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Realistic date of Tiger Woods’s possible return to the golf course

Tiger Woods’s car rolled over in Jupiter at the end of March 2026. Mere days before the Masters Tournament, he had essentially pushed himself out of the picture from any professional golf event. Considering that he has gone into rehabilitation, it might take some time for him to come back.

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As per USGA CEO Mike Whan, the 2026 U.S. Open and the U.S. Senior Open are out of the picture. It’s understandable, as they are scheduled within three months of the scandal. Considering the minimum timeline of rehabilitation, that wouldn’t give Woods enough time to come back to the course.

The same goes for the Open Championship. The last major of the year will be played at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in the middle of July 2026. That might not be enough time for Woods to complete his rehabilitation and make a comeback.

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He might be able to return in about six months after the incident. So fans can expect to see him come back after October. Considering his last few appearances in the PGA Tour, Woods might be seen playing in the 2026 PNC Championship and the Hero World Challenge in December.