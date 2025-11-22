Veteran Analyst Reveals PGA Tour CEO’s Motive Behind Surprising NFL-Induced Change

Harris English exposed Brian Rolapp’s big plans for the PGA Tour in the future recently. Apparently, the new CEO is considering pushing back the date for the first event of every season. And he’s working around the NFL Super Bowl schedule. Fans didn’t agree with his strategy to avoid scheduling conflicts. But Bob Harig thinks Rolapp won’t take such drastic steps.

Pushing the beginning of the season would drastically cut down the events every year. While discussing the issue on X, Harig mentioned, “I would be surprised if they cut back to 20. But if they decreased 4 of 5, that gives them about 28 events, including the majors and the Players.”

The PGA Tour 2025 calendar comprised 39 events. That included the three FedEx Cup playoffs, the four majors, and The PLAYERS Championship. If they do decide to narrow down the schedule, then less attractive events and alternative tournaments will probably be eliminated.

The Fall season also might take a hit. The delayed start will leave less room for the end-of-the-season tournaments. Moreover, as the tournaments also attract a few big names, many of them might withdraw.

Tournaments like the Bank of Utah Championship & the Baycurrent Classic might still make a cut due to their historical relevance & international linkups. However, the same can’t be said for other Fall events.

Moreover, the PGA Tour has also signed contracts with new sponsors. The 2026 calendar will also have the Good Good Championship. A few weeks ago, Brian Rolapp & Co. confirmed a deal with the YouTube channel, Good Good Golf. They have been promised a spot on the PGA Tour calendar for at least one season.

While Bog Harig might see through what Brian Rolapp is planning, others are more wary of the new CEO’s plan. At least that’s how they reacted.

Brian Rolapp’s plans have gotten an analyst worried

“I do think professional golf needs to be careful about emulating the NFL in every aspect,” said Kevin Van Valkenburg. He warned everyone of the risks involved in the PGA Tour imitating the NFL. The Fried Egg Golf analyst explained that not everything that worked in football will also work for golf.

In his words, the NFL “builds on crescendo.” But the PGA Tour can’t rely on that concept. Using Scottie Scheffler & Rory McIlroy as examples, he said that fans would be exhausted by watching them compete with each other for every tournament. Even they would get tired of fighting each other for the third consecutive event.

Being the biggest stars of the Tour, “If Scottie or Rory feels burned out halfway through the major season, it’s not going to be great for your product.” And that’s a fact. Whenever Scheffler & McIlroy haven’t played a PGA Tour event, it hasn’t received good TV ratings.