Veteran Analyst Sends Brian Rolapp 6-Word Strong Message as ‘5th Major’ Debate Gets Controversial

Is The PLAYERS Championship going to be turned into the fifth major? Notably, Brian Rolapp & Co. have raised the proposal for the TPC Sawgrass event to finally be pushed into that position. Brandel Chamblee thinks the flagship event holds a higher status than the four majors. However, Eamon Lynch believes that if it does happen, then the PGA Tour needs to do it right by taking it on the road.

In an article published on Golfweek, Lynch wrote, “One move that might possibly sway golf fans on the subject is a literal move: take The Players on the road. The notion of a major that travels to established and growing regions of the world has been mooted for years, usually in the context of wondering how the PGA Championship can escape its standing as the runt of the litter. But the PGA of America is a parochial organization in its membership, culture, ambition and administration.”

Back in 2013, the PGA of America CEO, Pete Bevacqua, had proposed the idea of taking the major internationally. They had recommended hosting it in two to three global venues every decade. The organization had also narrowed down to China, Japan, and Australia as possible countries to host the majors. However, lack of interest from fellow committee members led to the plans being shelved a year after they were proposed. However, the PGA Tour isn’t tied down by such obligations.

“The PGA Tour, on the other hand, has reason to build its business beyond U.S. borders and to better leverage its strategic partnership with the globe-trotting DP World Tour. Instead of quibbling about whether an existing major can be mobile, perhaps the answer lies in The Players becoming a major because it is portable.”

“The Tour’s flagship event could go global on alternate years. One year at its traditional home of TPC Sawgrass, the next at Royal Melbourne or Durban Country Club or Koninklijke Haagsche (that’s not an ice cream brand, Brian). Let it be golf’s first truly global competition.”

While TPC Sawgrass and The PLAYERS Championship are synonymous, Rolapp & Co. can still plan a schedule where the flagship event can come back to the Florida venue every other year. That way, if it does turn into a major, then it will be contested on some iconic golf courses like Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Muirfield, Yas Links, and more.

It would be exciting to see a major that is played globally. Not just limited to venues within the United States or Britain. Notably, if The PLAYERS Championship does become a major, then fans might see some interesting fields.

Brian Rolapp’s proposal for The PLAYERS Championship welcomed unwanted LIV Golf attention

Reports of Brian Rolapp’s proposal for a fifth major drew a lot of attention from LIV Golf. Along with global access to the event, the pros from the rival league also demanded spots in the tournament.

One of the first ones to ask for LIV Golf pros’ access to the event was Lee Westwood. The English veteran shared a tweet demanding that the PGA Tour CEO give 15 spots for the PIF-funded league.

He tweeted, “Another major in the US is just what golf needs. 🤦🏽‍♂️ But as a test run ask Rolapp to invite the top 15 off Liv to play in this years players. Let me know how that goes.”

Westwood wasn’t the only one to make the request to Rolapp. Phil Mickelson also shared his demand with the PGA Tour CEO in response to a tweet to Josh Carpenter.

Mickelson wrote, “I believe Puig is top-10 in the world as I believe Bryson Rahm and Jaoco are too. You can’t prohibit 4 of the top 10 and be considered a major. That’s just reality. The PGA Tour only owns a few events on Tour, The Players is one, but are slowly acquiring more.”

Whether Brian Rolapp & the PGA Tour consider this proposal or not remains to be seen. However, their first priority will be to ensure that The PLAYERS Championship earns the status of a major. That in itself is a long journey to plan.