Veteran Golfer Ends Brutal 21-Month Injury Battle With Long-Awaited Victory

Having made just 9 appearances, Austen Truslow doesn’t have that many memories on the PGA Tour. Even his run in the Korn Ferry Tour was slightly longer, with 22 events. He could have appeared in many more if not for the series of misfortunes that pushed him away from the fairway. But the 30-year-old is now back in action, gaining official ranking points once again.

As tweeted by Monday Q Info, “Austen Truslow turned pro 11 years ago. Battled the chipping yips before changing to one-handed technique. In 2020 he had KFT status, and was playing really well, had a runner-up and three total top-fives in 17 events.”

“Then he slammed his finger in a door and it started a horrible run of bad luck. Came back and got Covid, came back from that and got hit in the ankle by a shot from a pro-am partner, out for a couple of weeks. Came back from that and tore two ligaments in his wrist. Out for 21 months. Lost his status. Finally got healthy and Went to the Asian Tour. Has played well there. Today he won on the @PGAofAustralia (co-sanctioned with Asian Tour). It was his first OWGR win his 11 year career. Awesome stuff.”

Truslow was participating in the 2026 NZ PGA Championship at Paraparaumu Beach. With a A$200,000 or $141,580 purse, it was a tight contest at the top of the leaderboard. In the end, the American pro shot a 3-under 67 to beat Moore Cooper and the rest of the field by 3 strokes. His status on the OWGR leaderboard will be updated in the next 24 hours.

This is Truslow’s first known professional triumph since 2023. He last made an appearance in a PGA Tour-associated event in the U.S. Open at the LA Country Club’s North course, where he missed the cut.

Having said that, let’s take a look at the series of injuries that have hampered his progress.

The series of misfortunes of Austen Truslow

At only 30, Austen Truslow still has a lot of time to get back on track in professional golf. But his career would have certainly been on a different trajectory had it not been for some misfortune.

On the course, Truslow was able to impress the right people. That earned him a couple of major qualification spots. He appeared in the U.S. Open twice, in 2021 and 2023. However, away from the course, injuries played spoilsport.

He slammed his fingers against the bathroom doors while playing on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2021. That led to him adapting to the one-handed putting technique. Truslow also damaged his shin bone during a charity event not long after. Then he caught COVID and was forced to isolate. Lastly, the 30-year-old suffered an ankle injury that took 21 months out of his career.

With a win in New Zealand, Austen Truslow will be relieved to be back in action and on a high note at that. All he needs to do is maintain his form and health now.