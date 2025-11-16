Veteran Pro Saves PGA Tour Career as One-Handed Putting Gives Him $1.08M Title Win

Who knew that you only needed one hand to win a PGA Tour title? Well, Adam Schenk proved that it could be possible in Bermuda. And he did so under 22 mph of windy conditions to win his first PGA Tour championship. Since receiving his membership in 2018, Schenk has played in 243 events. But he was yet to win a single title. All that changed at Port Royal when he captured the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

As tweeted by the PGA Tour’s official X account, “243rd TOUR start. First TOUR win. After entering @Bermuda_Champ at 134th on the #FedExCup Fall, Adam Schenk breaks through and keeps his TOUR card through 2027!”

Yes, he was also at risk of losing his membership. Instead, the FedEx Cup Fall win guaranteed that he will keep his place until the end of the 2027 season. Schenk had been trying hard to turn his luck around all season long. In fact, right at the beginning of 2025, he nearly achieved his goal by coming close to winning the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii. But he fell short by three strokes.

It was not easy for him to win the title in Bermuda. Even though he went in as the 54-hole leader, he still had a mountain to climb on Championship Sunday. As Justin Thomas pointed out, it was extremely windy, and nearly all of Schenk’s opponents were fighting for a place on the PGA Tour next season. As nail-biting and exciting as the contest was for the spectators, the 33-year-old was walking on thin ice all day long. He scored one birdie and a bogey in the 18 holes to end the day on the same score that he started on. That was enough to carry him through for his first PGA Tour title win.

Now that he’s a PGA Tour champion, Adam Schenk was filled with emotions in his post-win interview. Let’s see what he had to say after capturing the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Adam Schenk speaks his heart after finally winning his first PGA Tour title

243 PGA Tour events is a long time to wait for your first PGA Tour title. It’s understandable for Adam Schenk to be a little emotional about finally crossing the finish line. Especially after he achieved the feat in such tough conditions. Still on the 18th green, he was asked if he ever thought this moment would come. Schenk honestly told the on-course reporter, “No!”

“I really didn’t. I started to play some better golf over the last four months. I still always had a little bit of the belief that when I was missing eight cuts in a row or seven out of eight, it’s kind of hard to keep the belief alive a little bit.” And yet, he did it, crossing the finish line in the end. After making the putt on the 18th hole, Adam Schenk became the 16th first-time winner on the PGA Tour this season.

Hopefully, this will be the first of many that he wins in his career.