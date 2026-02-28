Video Shows Justin Thomas Back in Action for $20M Event After Devastating Injury

ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 24: Justin Thomas of the United States hits his tee shot on hole 11 during the final round of the PGA, Golf Herren Tour Championship on August 24, 2025 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire GOLF: AUG 24 PGA FedEx Cup Playoffs – Tour Championship EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25082464790

ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 24: Justin Thomas of the United States hits his tee shot on hole 11 during the final round of the PGA, Golf Herren Tour Championship on August 24, 2025 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire GOLF: AUG 24 PGA FedEx Cup Playoffs – Tour Championship EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25082464790

After a successful microdiscectomy procedure, Justin Thomas has been patiently waiting to make his return to the PGA Tour. He has kept himself busy during this time, attending TGL events to support his team and practicing his swing. But he only recently confirmed his return date after a four-month sabbatical. And Thomas has shared a promising video of him preparing for action again.

In his latest Instagram post, Thomas revealed, “Been nice practicing again and excited for next week @apinv! Similar to my full swing I respond well to objects I place in certain areas to avoid them to get in positions I like. In putting I’ll use tees to help change the path of my stroke. Here’s two videos of putts within a few minutes of each other, but a good example of what can change from a minor adjustment.”

In the two videos he has shared, Thomas can be seen putting on the short grass. Tagging the Arnold Palmer Invitational Instagram page also shows how he’s eagerly anticipating playing in the $20 million Signature event. He had confirmed his participation

The PGA Tour Communications had already confirmed him for the field on February 28, 2026. However, Ryan Lavner suggested that he may be returning during a difficult swing in the PGA Tour calendar. Either way, judging by Thomas’ putting game, he looks ready to find the cup.

He had already been practicing his swing for a few weeks. He was seen practicing with his irons mid-way through January 2026. That showed that he had already made a lot of progress and was looking to return soon.

In fact, Thomas also displayed his ability with the driver already. And he had a crowd cheering him on as he competed in an event.

Justin Thomas’ trial run before the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational was a success

Looking to get some competitive practice in before his trip to Bay Hill, Justin Thomas visited the SoFi Center last week. He was a part of the Atlanta Drive GC squad that gave Rory McIlroy‘s Boston Common Golf their first defeat of the season.

Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, and Christ Gotterup beat their opponents 5-2 in their TGL contest on February 24, 2026. That helped them ADGC clinch a spot in the TGL Playoffs for the 2026 season.

Speaking of Thomas’ performance, he played well for someone who had just come back after a long break from hip surgery. He drove the ball over 300 yards easily with his driver. The two-time major champion also found the fairway often enough to give Atlanta Drive an advantage.

While it wasn’t an outstanding performance, Thomas did enough to give himself the confidence to play at Bay Hill. He should be ready to join the $20 million Signature event and compete with the best on the PGA Tour.