Viktor Hovland Forced to Reveal How He Acts Like a ‘Jerk’ With His Caddie

Viktor Hovland is at it again! No, he’s not talking about UFOs in interviews. Although it would be interesting to pick his brain about it. However, the Norwegian pro is showcasing his humorous side to the world. And it’s his caddie who is paying the price for it this time around. But we doubt he would be able to notice the difference.

In an interview with the DP World Tour, Hovland revealed the contents of his golf bag to a correspondent. From snacks (read ‘mixed nuts’), room key, sharpie, wallet, to all his personal belongings, he didn’t shy away from showing. That included a small zipped-up black pouch that looked like it could hold some weight. And that is exactly what it was, raw weight!

As he zipped open the pouch, Hovland confessed, “Just to make it heavier for Shay, I used to do the stack. Just for some extra clubhead speed. So these are extra weights. So just to be a jerk, I carry around these 100-gram weights in there.” When asked if Shay Knight knew that they were in there, Hovland confirmed he didn’t.

A few 100-gram weights might wear down Hovland’s caddie, Knight. But the 7-time PGA Tour champion adding them to his bag shows that he doesn’t want to do any harm. It’s just an innocent prank that they can laugh off when Knight realizes what his boss has been doing.

Then again, considering how often Viktor experiments with his swing, it won’t come as a surprise if he actually starts using those weights again at some point. Especially because he’s been working hard on his swing against expert advice.

Coming back to the situation, Shay Knight won’t be surprised by Viktor Hovland’s prank. Especially since he knows his boss so well.

Viktor Hovland might not surprise Shay Knight

As silly as the little prank is, it clearly shows that Viktor Hovland still doesn’t want to put a lot of stress on his caddie’s shoulders. That’s because he and Shay Knight have been partners-in-crime for over six years now. They first aligned during the 2019 Travelers Championship and have been together ever since.

That’s also the reason why Knight might not be as surprised by Hovland’s prank. He must have witnessed the Norwegian’s mischievous side more often than many close to him. And even though the situation is hilarious, he would have probably already discovered the weights. Especially seeing that he’s the one who handles the golf bag the majority of the time.

Even then, while they both enjoy walking the fairway together, it would still be a fun interaction to witness when Shay Knight finally learns about what Viktor Hovland is doing if it’s caught on camera.