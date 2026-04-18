Viktor Hovland Net Worth 2026: PGA Tour Pro’s Career Earnings, Endorsements & More Explored

At only 28, Viktor Hovland has established himself as one of the most promising stars on the PGA Tour. Despite his struggles with his swing, he has still achieved feats that players his age mostly dream of. That includes the outstanding performance he delivered in 2023. With that, he has also been able to earn some huge paychecks along the way. So let’s understand how much money he has made so far.

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Viktor Hovland’s net worth in 2026

Playing in his 140th PGA Tour event at Harbour Town Golf Links, Viktor Hovland has already enjoyed a lot of success in his career. He turned pro in 2019, and a year later, he was already winning titles.

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The Norwegian pro opened his trophy cabinet for the 2020 Puerto Rico Open title. Interestingly, the CBS analyst Johnson Wagner was also a part of the field at the Coco Beach Golf Club that year.

Having played with him and seen his struggles on the fairway as an on-course reporter, Wagner has also expressed concerns over Hovland’s swing. The Norwegian’s constant efforts to modify it and find the perfect flow have been a major drawback in his game recently.

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Coming back to Hovland’s career, he also won the Mayakoba Golf Classic the same year. In 2021, he captured the World Wide Technology Championship. That’s when he hit his first short winless stint.

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Throughout 2022, he didn’t grab any victories. Although he did have a few amazing finishes. Hovland got a runner-up in the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational. He also had a T4 in The Open Championship that year. However, 2023 is when he really took over the PGA Tour.

After an intense playoff battle with Denny McCarthy, the 28-year-old stood victorious at Muirfield Village Golf Club to claim The Memorial Tournament title. He followed that up with a victory in the BMW Championship. Finally, to end the year on a high note, Hovland also won the TOUR Championship.

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Throughout that year, the Norwegian pro also had a few other great finishes. Probably the most prominent one was a second place in the 2023 PGA Championship behind Brooks Koepka. Hovland also had a T3 in The PLAYERS Championship and a T7 in The Masters Tournament that year.

He couldn’t continue his splendid form into 2024. That’s when he also started modifying his swing as well. However, he did grab a third-place finish in the PGA Championship. Moreover, Hovland was also a runner-up in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

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The 28-year-old broke his winless streak in 2025 by dominating the Copperhead. Overcoming the threat of the Snake Pit, Hovland won the 2025 Valspar Championship. He also grabbed a third place in the U.S. Open.

With so many great performances, he has been able to win seven PGA Tour titles since 2019. That has helped him make $38,588,122 so far. Considering his unofficial earnings, TOUR Championship paychecks, and Player Impact Program rewards, the winnings rise up to $64,571,533. According to Spotrac, if we also consider his earnings from majors, then he will have another $7,331,591 in his account. That brings his total career earnings to $71,903,124.

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But these are only Hovland’s earnings from his efforts on the golf course in the PGA Tour. Let’s look at what he makes from his sponsorship deals.

Hovland’s sponsorship deals and endorsements

Considering his popularity and success on the PGA Tour, Viktor Hovland hasn’t found it difficult to attract sponsorship deals. In fact, he has managed to secure some big brands to endorse his career.

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He has been signed with J.Lindeberg as his apparel sponsor for quite a long time. They first started endorsing the Norwegian pro in 2019, right when he turned pro. Hovland and the brand renewed their contract for another three years in 2025. However, as far as his footwear goes, he prefers wearing Nike. He has been loyal to the brand since the beginning of his career. Hovland is also endorsed by Audemars Piguet as his watch partner.

As far as his other corporate sponsorships go, he has signed deals with Mastercard, Cisco, Paycom, and E-Z-GO. Lastly, his equipment is endorsed by PING, a popular golf club brand in the world. That’s the secret behind his amazing drives and accurate iron strokes.