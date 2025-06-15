Viktor Hovland WITB June 2025: His Bag at the U.S. Open Explored

The Norwegian star is back on the radar! After a disappointing season in 2024, Viktor Hovland looks like he has regained his for this year after his win at Copperhead in May 2025. Winning the Valspar Championship seems to have helped his confidence, as he didn’t miss a cut after that. The 27-year-old had two impressive top-30 finishes in the Masters Tournament and the PGA Championship. Heading into the 2025 U.S. Open, Hovland was eager to start competing for a major again. And he made sure he was well equipped to tackle the challenges at Oakmont Country Club.

The 7-time PGA Tour champion is carrying some outstanding clubs in his kit to take on a strong field in the third major of the season. We’re here to explore each piece in his golf bag and how it adds value to his game. So let’s learn about the driver, wood, and irons in Viktor Hovland’s bag.

Viktor Hovland’s mixed bag of clubs

While many golfers prefer carrying a brand of clubs in their kit, Viktor Hovland is not like them. Much like Tiger Woods, the Norwegian likes to tweak and tinker with every aspect of his game, and that includes his golf bag. And he has made sure that every club he carries produces the exact result he is looking for. Hence, Hovland has a mix of Ping, Titleist, and TaylorMade clubs in his kit.

Off the tee on long-range holes, the 27-year-old uses the Ping G425 LST. The club is specifically designed for golfers with great swing speed who are looking for less spin, lower launch angle, distance, and control. The club is also made for golfers who like to hit a fade from the tee, which makes it ideal for Hovland. This makes the price of $349 ideal for anyone who drives like the 2025 Valspar Championship winner.

Hovland has the TaylorMade Sim Ti for when he is looking for a 3-wood. This is another club that offers distance and low spin. However, what makes it different from the driver is that the fairway wood has a higher launch angle. This would be ideal for the long-range par-3s at Oakmont, as you need to ensure the ball lands close to the cup and doesn’t bounce too much to roll away from it. For $109.99, this is a great club for the challenging greens of the 2025 U.S. Open venue.

According to the WITB website, the Oslo local also has a utility iron in his kit, the Titleist U505. The iron is quite forgiving and also offers great distance and a better feel. Moreover, the club is also extremely versatile as it can be used from the tee, on the fairway, and in the long-grass roughs of the Pennsylvanian golf course. It’s an outstanding iron considering that it’s only worth $269 on the official Titleist website.

The last iron in Hovland’s bag is the Ping i210. The club is quite workable, making it great for highly technical golfers like the Norwegian. It also offers forgiveness and distance, helping the 27-year-old find the greens accurately. For $559.99, it’s the perfect piece to have in your kit if you like to maneuver your strokes like the PGA Tour pro.

These are all the long-range clubs in Viktor Hovland’s golf bag. As you can see, they are a blend of three of the four biggest brands in golf equipment. However, when it comes to short-range clubs, there is only one brand the Norwegian swinger trusts.

Pinging it into the cup

If you didn’t get the hint, Viktor Hovland only carries wedges and putters labelled Ping. From the roughs and dunes, the 27-year-old has two different types of wedges. One of them is the Ping s159 50° and 56°, which provides the perfect balance between consistency, accuracy, and spin. As stated on the brand’s website, it’s a reliable club for a variety of shots around the green. That justifies its price of $179/each.

Alternatively, Hovland also has the Ping Glide 2.0 60° for when he is looking for more spin and control over his shots. It’s ideal for difficult angles that demand the golfer to rely on their technical understanding of the stroke instead of blindly swinging at it. At $150, it’s only a boon for golfers who are as skilled as the 7-time PGA Tour winner.

The last club in Viktor Hovland’s kit is the Ping PLD DS 72 Prototype. The beautiful putter is priced at $274.99 because of its precise design, shallow face, and the fact that it delivers consistent ball speed. Like most of his club, his putter is not as workable and works better for golfers looking for straight-stroke putting. He uses the Golf Pride MCC grip on all of his clubs and pairs them with the pro favorite, Titleist Pro V1.