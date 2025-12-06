Watch: Scottie Scheffler Left Stunned as the Ball Betrays Him

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

Scottie Scheffler gave a whole new meaning to the phrase ‘sinking the ball’. The only problem is, he didn’t score off it. In fact, things only got worse than they originally were for the world #1. Playing the 206-yard par-3 8th hole, Scheffler dropped the ball 45 feet shy of the cup. But even he couldn’t have predicted what would happen next.

Usually quite comfortable with the wedge, Scheffler pitched the ball up the cliff towards the green. However, it fell short of the shortest grass on the hole. The hill was too steep for it to make the climb. Instead, it rolled back down close to him and was only stopped by the drain sink. That certainly wasn’t the hole Scheffler was aiming for.

As the PGA Tour’s official page captioned the video, “Golf is hard … even for Scottie Scheffler.”