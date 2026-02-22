‘What a Game’: Fans Shower Praise After DP World Tour Pro Secures $2.7M Victory

Composition of silhouette of male golf player over landscape and blue sky with copy space. sport and competition concept digitally generated image. Copyright: xx 1451962

Composition of silhouette of male golf player over landscape and blue sky with copy space. sport and competition concept digitally generated image. Copyright: xx 1451962

Against all odds, Casey Jarvis dominated at the Karen Country Club to win the maximum from the $2.7 purse. The 22-year-old only received his DP World Tour membership in 2024. Ever since then, he has gradually been progressing in his career and getting closer to claiming his first professional win in Europe. The 2026 Magical Kenya Open is where he finally turned things in his favor as he beat everyone on the field to grab his first title.

As posted by DP World Tour on Instagram, “CASEY JARVIS IS A WINNER ON THE DP WORLD TOUR 🏆 The 22-year-old South African wins the Magical Kenya Open.”

It wasn’t any ordinary performance that can be forgotten by next week. Jarvis conquered the field on Championship Sunday to claim the 2026 Magical Kenya Open title. He shot an 8-under 62 in the final round to keep his 54-hole lead secure and finish the event on a high note. In the end, the 22-year-old won the event by three strokes against the field.

This wasn’t even the first instance of him scoring an 8-under 62 in the tournament. Jarvis had started the Magical Kenya Open by shooting the same score in the opening round. That had helped him finish tied at the top with Niklas Lemke at the end of Thursday. A 5-under 65 helped him finish tied at the top with Frederic Lacroix in the second round as well. Lastly, he shot a 4-under 66 to finish tied at first with Angel Ayora.

Jarvis didn’t mind sharing the lead with his peers in the first three rounds. But he raised the bars when it really mattered and secured a comfortable win.

Fans were ecstatic to learn that the young pro had triumphed in Kenya. And they shared their excitement in the comments section of the Instagram post.

Netizens have nothing but praise for Casey Jarvis after his spectacular effort in Kenya

Shooting the lowest score in the round on Championship Sunday is not an easy feat. But Casey Jarvis made it look like child’s play. And fans were pumped about how he dominated the fairway in the final round.

One of them wrote, “He showed up… what a game.”

Jarvis didn’t simply win the tournament by narrowly defeating his opponent. He convincingly proved all his doubters wrong by beating the field by three strokes. The 22-year-old certainly showed up at Karen Country Club and made a statement. After delivering such a clinical performance, he will be considered a threat by his peers the next time he joins the field.

Another said, “Hell of a round. Congrats @jarvis_casey 🔥🔥🔥.”

The 22-year-old scored two bogeys in the last 18 holes. That still didn’t stop him from shooting an 8-under 62. He also managed to shoot two eagles, one of which came on the 18th hole. That was certainly a remarkable round of golf from Jarvis.

Interestingly, one of the comments read, “Another South African 😴😴.”

Last year, Jacques Kruyswijk won the Magical Kenya Open. Like Jarvis, he is also from South Africa. As far as the 2026 DP World Tour season goes, this is the third title won by a South African pro. Jayden Schaper previously claimed the Alfred Dunhill Championship and the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open a couple of months ago.

Probably surprised by how young he is, a fan said, “Wow, age is just a number.”

Not everyone can finish a title-winning round with an eagle on the 18th. It’s even more challenging for a 22-year-old who lacks the experience and composure to deliver under pressure. But Jarvis the theory wrong.

Lastly, after seeing what he is capable of, someone claimed, “This tour is toast.”

The field for the 2026 Magical Kenya Open was not weak by any means. It may have lacked the star power of Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, & Co., but Jarvis still dominated a group of very strong players to claim the title. If he carries on in this form, he might finish close to the top of the R2DR board at the end of the season.