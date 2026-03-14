What Does Ludvig Aberg’s Girlfriend Do for a Living? Professional Life of PGA Tour WAG Explored

Ludvig Åberg met his girlfriend, Olivia Peet, as student athletes at Texas Tech University. She often supports Åberg at tournaments by being there, and she even caddied for him at the Masters Par-3 contest. The couple moved in together in Florida in November 2024. Like Aberg, Peet is also an athlete. But she doesn’t play professional golf.

Born on December 13, 1999, in Manchester, England, she has always had a passion for tennis. That’s because she was raised in a family of tennis stars. Her father, Chris Peet, represented England in the sport. He was also a world-ranked tennis player who represented England. Her mom was also an enthusiast of the sport.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That’s what encouraged Peet to follow the same dream. She pursued the sport religiously and achieved outstanding status as a youngster. As a junior, she was ranked in the top 10 in England. Her runner-up finish in the under-16 British National Championships was one of her most significant achievements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her dream led her to enroll at Texas Tech University to play tennis. During her time there, she met Aberg, who was, naturally, representing the Red Raiders in golf. During her time with the Lady Raiders, she accumulated 140 singles and doubles wins. That helped her reach the highest level of collegiate golf, Division I. But her goals weren’t always focused on performing on the court.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Jorgi (@olivia_jorgipeet) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Peet also excelled academically. Her area of focus in education was sports management and athletic operations. That was reflected in her professional journey beyond the university.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ludvig Aberg’s girlfriend, Olivia Peet, steps away from the court

Once Ludvig Aberg’s girlfriend, Olivia Peet, graduated, her focus shifted away from the court. She pursued a career in sports administration instead of continuing to perform with the racket. The 26-year-old started working in sports administration.

Her first job was with her college, Texas Tech University itself. Peet was signed with the athletic department, working with the management as a Texas Tech athletics ambassador. She hasn’t left the university since. Most recently, she holds the position of associate director of athletics annual fund/premium seating at the university. She has been working in the role since January 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alternatively, Peet is also a fitness trainer and a social media influencer. She provides tips and guidance on exercise routines and diet and shares bits from her daily life on a dedicated Instagram channel. She also has a personal Instagram profile that she uses for her influencer persona. That is used to display her fashion and style.