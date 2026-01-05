What Experts Are Saying About Mizuno’s New Irons Launch for 2026 Season?

Ben Griffin might be keenly waiting for this reveal. The Team U.S. member for the Ryder Cup is a big fan of the Mizuno irons. He has been religiously using them for a long time. And now, he will get to test a new series of irons introduced by the brand just a few hours ago.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As shared by Mizunogolf on X, “Introducing the all new Mizuno Pro M-13. Legacy Reborn.” They also attached a video advertising their new model of irons. Within minutes, we already had reviews from experts sharing their experiences using the pieces.

The first one of Jack Hirsh, who tested out all three variants introduced by the brand in the Mizuno Pro line. Speaking about the M-13, Hirsh said, “The M-13 is the replacement for Mizuno’s 243 iron, which the company calls its ‘Speed cavity.’ The Pro M-13 offers similar shaping to what is found in Mizuno’s tour irons like the Pro S-3, but with a tech edge and stronger lofts to give it a little bit of distance boost. It also has the company’s new Triple Cut sole.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Griffin, Luke Donald, and other pros have often replaced their usual Mizuno irons with the 243 when playing on longer fairways. Interestingly, Griffin currently uses the Pro S-3 already. So he would be eager to test out the M-13 as an upgrade for his current piece.

Hirsh also talked about the M-15: “M-15 is Mizuno’s hollow-bodied players’ distance iron option and they fall on the more compact side of the category with identical offset to the M-13s.” The club will be ideal for pros who don’t find it difficult to hit the center of the face.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mizuno has also introduced a short-range iron in their new line of products. Let’s look at what Jack Hirsh has to say about it.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

What does Mizuno’s short-range iron offer?

Lastly, when it comes to the Pro Fli-Hi model, Hirsh stated, “The new Fli-Hi is the only cast member of the Mizuno Pro lineup, rather than forged. The Fli Hi gains the new Contour Ellipse Face and new internal sound ribs to improve sound and feel. To promote easier launch, the tungsten weight was increased to 26 g and positioned lower and the face height was shrunk.”

As Chris Voshall, Director of Golf at Mizuno, described it, the uniquely designed face of the Fli-Hi is perfect for scoring irons. They are all about hitting precise strokes and getting enough spin to make the ball stop on the green.

The three different models of irons are designed for three different ranges of strokes. This will make it convenient for Ben Griffin, who currently uses a mix of different models of irons. If he can upgrade to the Mizuno Pro line, then he can switch from his JPX 923 and Pro S-3 for 2026.