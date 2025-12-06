brand-logo
What Happened to Golf Creator Brad Dalke's Wife? Health Update Revealed

By Molin Sheth

Dec 6, 2025

For the last couple of days, Brad Dalke had been sharing updates of his wife being in the hospital. They didn’t share many details about her condition except the fact that she had a sudden loss of vision. However, the latest reveal from the couple confirms that they have suffered a far bigger loss during their visit to the medical center.

As Abbie Dalke shared on Instagram, “On Monday, we went into our 7-week ultrasound hoping to see growth in our sweet baby. Instead, we were told our baby no longer had a heartbeat and that I would miscarry.”

Turns out, the couple was expecting a baby. And during their routine checkup, they learned about the complications in their pregnancy that would lead to a miscarriage. As heartbreaking as it was, their struggles didn’t end there.

“Then Tuesday morning, while trying to start the day, I suddenly lost all vision in my left eye—total blackness. Brad rushed me to the ER. Over the next several hours, the vision partially came back but left a permanent blind spot.”

Apparently, the miscarriage also had a drastic effect on Abbie’s health, as she lost vision in her left eye. Brad had already revealed the details of the same in a story he shared a few hours ago.

Abbie added, “On Wednesday, everything changed. A heart ultrasound showed I likely had a PFO—a hole in my heart that should’ve closed at birth. Minutes later, the eye specialist confirmed a Branch Retinal Artery Occlusion: a clot had traveled to an artery in my eye. The vision loss is likely permanent, but we are thankful that the clot went to my eye and not my brain.”

She confirmed that blood clots are a norm during pregnancy. But the doctors wouldn’t have diagnosed the PFO and the Atrial Septal Aneurysm if it weren’t for the miscarriage. While they may have lost their baby, Mrs. Dalke expressed that her child saved her life before leaving.

