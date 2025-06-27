What Is Aldrich Potgieter’s Net Worth? PGA Tour Pro’s Career Earnings, Endorsements, & More Explored

Only 20 years old, Aldrich Potgieter is already making millions. The young golfer from Pretoria, South Africa, has broken into the scene on the PGA Tour in an emphatic fashion. A year after he finished in the top 30 of the Korn Ferry Tour, he received his membership to play with Scottie Scheffler & Co. in 2025. And he has been on an impressive run so far, as he keeps on improving with every passing tournament.

While there is no question about his talent, it’s still incredible to see how much money he has made in his short stint on the Tour. So let’s narrow down how Alrich Potgieter has banked big paychecks from his efforts on the course.

Efforts on the green helping Aldrich Potgieter make green bills

With 45 events played so far on the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour, Aldrich Potgieter has only made 17 cuts. But 5 of them were top 10 finishes, and he also has 1 win under his belt. During his 29th-place finish on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024, the South African captured the The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club title by beating the field by 2 strokes. The last round 7-under 65 was the driving force behind his win as it propelled him 5 spots up the leaderboard to the top. That win alone got Potgieter a $180,000 paycheck. His total earnings from the KFT are $299,057.

Coming to the PGA Tour, the 20-year-old had a 64th-place finish in the 2023 U.S. Open. While unofficial, that added about $40,000 to his bank account. Officially, after 4 cuts made in 13 appearances, Alrich has had 2 top-10 finishes, which included a runner-up in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. He has earned another $1,222,266 through his efforts on the PGA Tour this season. Based on his PGA Tour profile, his total career earnings add up to around $1,561,323 from his official and unofficial appearances in the KFT and the PGA Tour.

These are not the only sources of income for Aldrich Potgieter. His quick rise to the big leagues has helped him attract a few sponsorship deals. Let’s see which brands he is signed with.

Apparel, equipment, and more sponsorships

In early 2024, it was evident to many brands that Aldrich Potgieter is going to be a future star. His win in the KFT event, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club in January last season, made it abundantly clear. Midway through the year, when he was on his way to a top-end finish in another KFT tournament, Summit Golf Brands announced that they had signed the youngster on an apparel sponsorship deal. He is the brand ambassador of two of Summit’s brands, B. Draddy and Zero Restriction.

Alternatively, Potgieter is also signed with Scratch Golf Tours, a golf travel services provider based in the United States and the U.K. Lastly, the South African pro is also sponsored by the famed golf equipment brand, Titleist. He uses a mix of Titleist and Vokey Design kits on the course during PGA Tour events. With three big sponsorships already in his profile, it’s safe to say that Aldrich Potgieter is living a very comfortable life at 20.