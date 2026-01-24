What Is Blades Brown’s Ethnicity? PGA Tour Pro’s Background & Nationality Explored

18-year-old Blades Brown is already out there competing with the best golfer in the world. Playing the 2026 American Express, he smashed a round of 12-under 60 to level scores with Scottie Scheffler. And that has got everyone excited, wanting to know more about his background.

That’s what we’re here to share. Let’s get to know the rising star on the PGA Tour who isn’t afraid to challenge the best of the best on the fairway.

Where is Blades Brown from?

Born on May 21, 2007, in Nashville, Tennessee, Blades Brown was named after his mother’s maiden name, Rhonda Blades. She and Parke Brown also have another child named Millie, who is the PGA Tour pro’s elder sister. Both siblings were raised in Nashville.

Millie pursued her education at the University of Alabama, but her brother skipped college to turn pro. He completed his high school online from the Laurel Springs School in Ojai, California.

Brown is also set to participate in the 2025 Walker Cup. Back in 2024, he was a part of the 16-man squad that practiced together. However, he ended up turning pro the following season, which pushed him out of the qualification spot for the position.

But that does clarify one thing: he was representing Team U.S. during the practice session. That’s because he is an American. Not only he, but also both his parents are from the United States as well. His mother played for the New York Liberty in the WNBA, and his father is a Nashville businessman.

That said, Brown was also seen wearing the red, white, and blue stripes in the past on his social media. Let’s see when he proudly wore his national colors in the past.

Brown wears his stripes with pride

He didn’t get the opportunity to play the Walker Cup. But Blades Brown still donned the United States attire when he represented the national team during the Walker Cup Practice Round. Brown was seen wearing the blue polos with the American flag printed on the chest as he proudly shared glimpses of the same on his Instagram.

He has also represented Team United States in the Junior Presidents Cup in 2024 in Quebec, Canada. Brown played under Charley Hoffman to help Team U.S. win 15-9 at the Le Club Laval-sur-le-Lac.

With his PGA Tour journey now, this is only the beginning for the young golfer. Considering the immense talent he possesses, fans might also see him represent Team U.S. in the Ryder Cup sometime in the future.