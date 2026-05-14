What Is Collin Morikawa’s Net Worth in 2026 – Tour, Career Earnings, Lifestyle and More

What is Collin Morikawa’s Net Worth?

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Collin Morikawa has an estimated net worth of around $25 million, earned through a combination of PGA Tour prize money, bonuses, and lucrative endorsement deals with major brands.

Morikawa has also enjoyed tremendous success on the course. By early 2026, his official career earnings on the PGA Tour had crossed the $46 million mark, further highlighting his rise as one of golf’s top stars.

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Collin Morikawa’s Career Earnings

Collin Morikawa has accumulated impressive career earnings since turning professional. By 2026, his total career earnings, including official PGA Tour prize money, bonuses, and major championship payouts, had surpassed $82 million. His official PGA Tour earnings alone stood at more than $38 million.

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Morikawa also enjoyed a strong start to the 2026 season. After winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he crossed the $5 million mark in season earnings by spring 2026.

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Collin Morikawa’s Professional Career

Collin Morikawa is one of the most successful young golfers in the modern game. Since turning professional in 2019, the American star has won multiple PGA Tour titles, including two major championships — the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 Open Championship. Remarkably, Morikawa won both majors on his debut appearance in those events, a feat achieved by very few golfers in history.

Known for his elite iron play and consistency, Morikawa began his PGA Tour career with 22 consecutive made cuts, the second-longest streak to start a career behind only Tiger Woods. He also became the first American golfer to win the European Tour’s Race to Dubai title, further cementing his reputation as one of golf’s brightest stars.

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Morikawa’s rise has been especially impressive because of how quickly and steadily he established himself at the top level of the sport. Off the course, he was raised in a supportive family environment by his parents, Debbie and Blaine Morikawa, who co-owned a commercial laundry business in the Los Angeles area.

He grew up in La Cañada Flintridge alongside his younger brother Garrett, enjoying a relatively carefree childhood before golf became his full-time focus. Morikawa first picked up a golf club at the age of five and played during visits to his grandparents’ home in Hawaii.

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Collin Morikawa’s Brand Endorsements

Morikawa’s success on the course has helped him secure several major endorsement deals, making him one of golf’s most marketable athletes. Since 2019, he has partnered with TaylorMade for golf clubs and Adidas for apparel and footwear. His sponsorship portfolio also includes major companies such as KPMG, Cadillac, Zurich Insurance Group, and U.S. Bank.

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In addition, Morikawa has served as a brand ambassador for Las Vegas Sands and Omega. These partnerships, combined with his strong performances and growing list of achievements, have made him one of the most bankable and recognizable stars in professional golf.

TaylorMade Golf clubs and equipment 2019 Adidas Apparel and footwear 2019 KPMG Corporate sponsorship 2020 Cadillac Brand ambassador 2021 Zurich Insurance Group Sponsorship partnership 2021 U.S. Bank Financial services sponsorship 2022 Las Vegas Sands Brand ambassador partnership 2022 Omega Luxury watch ambassador 2023

Collin Morikawa’s Investments and Business Ventures

Collin Morikawa’s House and Cars

Collin Morikawa has also invested in real estate and reportedly lives in an $8.8 million mansion located in the exclusive Summerlin area of Las Vegas. The luxury property reflects the success he has achieved at a relatively young age through golf and endorsements.

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Beyond his personal investments, Morikawa has also been involved in community-focused initiatives. One of the most notable projects is the $15 million restoration of the Maggie Hathaway Golf Course in Los Angeles, supported in partnership with Las Vegas Sands. The initiative aims to improve access to golf and revitalize an important community space.

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When it comes to cars, Morikawa has maintained a strong association with Cadillac since officially joining the brand as an ambassador in 2021. Unlike some athletes known for extravagant collections, Morikawa is not widely associated with a flashy garage of supercars. Instead, his automotive choices tend to reflect a preference for luxury, performance, and sophistication that aligns closely with his professional image and personal brand.