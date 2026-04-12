What Is Justin Rose’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? All About His Family Roots and Faith

Justin Rose is one of golf’s most accomplished and enduring players, with a career that includes a U.S. Open title in 2013, an Olympic gold medal in 2016, and multiple victories on the PGA Tour. A former world No. 1, Rose has remained competitive at the highest level for over two decades, known for his consistency and elite ball-striking.

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But beyond his achievements, his background offers an equally interesting story.

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Where is Justin Rose from, and what is Justin Rose’s Ethnicity?

Rose was born on July 30, 1980, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Despite his birthplace, he is English by nationality, having moved to England with his parents, Ken and Annie Rose, at age 5.

He was raised in Hampshire, where he developed his passion for golf. Growing up, he played at local clubs such as Tylney Park, Southwood, and Hartley Wintney, before further honing his game at the nearby North Hants Golf Club, which played a key role in his development.

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What is Justin Rose’s Nationality and Religion?

Although born in South Africa, Rose represents England in professional golf and has also competed for Great Britain in international events. One of the defining moments of his career came at the 2016 Olympic Games, where he won the gold medal, marking a historic achievement as golf returned to the Olympics.

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Rose has not publicly spoken in detail about his religious beliefs, choosing to keep that aspect of his personal life private.

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Which high school did Justin Rose go to?

Rose attended Robert May’s School. During his school years, he balanced academics with a rapidly progressing golf career. His breakthrough came as an amateur at the 1998 Open Championship, where he famously finished tied for fourth. Shortly after that performance, he made the decision to turn professional at just 17 years old.

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Justin Rose’s journey, from a young golfer in Hampshire to a major champion and Olympic gold medalist, reflects both talent and longevity. His story is not just about where he was born, but how his early environment and dedication helped shape one of golf’s most respected careers.