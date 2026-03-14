What Is Ludvig Aberg’s Net Worth in 2026? Career Earnings, Brand Deals, & More Explored

2026 is Ludvig Aberg’s fourth season on the PGA Tour. And he has already established himself as one of the most exciting stars in golf. With a beautiful golf swing and consistent form, he has been able to get some amazing results since his debut. Along with that, the Swedish pro has also earned a lot of money. And that’s what we’re here to learn: how much has he banked since joining the PGA Tour? So let’s find out!

What is Ludvig Aberg’s net worth so far?

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As mentioned, Ludvig Aberg has been quite consistent with his performances on the PGA Tour. He may not have earned many victories so far. However, the 26-year-old has still managed to get some outstanding results.

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Over the last three seasons, Aberg has played in 61 PGA Tour events and made the cut 50 times. What’s impressive is that he has finished inside the top-10 in 19 of those events. Out of that, 11 times have been within the top-5 of the leaderboard. Aberg has one third place and four runner-up finishes to his name.

As far as his accomplishments go, the Swedish pro has won two titles. His first PGA Tour win was the RSM Classic in 2023. Last year, Aberg captured the Genesis Invitational title at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Much to the community’s dislike, the event was moved from Riviera Golf Course due to the wildfires in the Greater Los Angeles region. The move played to Aberg’s advantage as he performed better on the San Diego course to win the $4 million prize money.

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Speaking of prize money, Aberg’s excellent record on the PGA Tour has helped him earn a pretty penny so far. In just 50 cuts, he has managed to bank nearly as many career earnings as Fred Couples. According to Spotrac, he has earned $28,338,389 so far. The last updated paycheck included in this figure is from the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational, where Aberg finished at T3.

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Imago DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – 16.11.2025: Ludvig ABERG SWE DP World Tour Championship Dubai at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 16, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

These were all his earnings from the golf course. Let’s look at his endorsements and sponsorship deals that will also help him earn big.

Brands endorsing Ludvig Aberg

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Being one of the most promising stars on the PGA Tour, Ludvig Aberg has been able to attract some big brands. And he seems to be very selective of the sponsorship deals he signs, as he has only signed a few of them.

Aberg’s sleeve sponsor is the AI platform for lawyers, Legora. Established in 2023, the software firm has found immense success across the globe in its short time in the industry. The Swedish pro’s luggage partners are Tumi. They design and manufacture luxury travel gear. The company was founded in the United States in 1975.

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He is also the global brand ambassador for Mercedes-Benz. The popular automobile brand signed with Aberg on February 19, 2025, three days after he won the Genesis Invitational. It’s ironic, considering the tournament is sponsored by Genesis, a Hyundai Motor Group luxury brand. Speaking of luxury, Aberg has also been signed with Rolex since June 2023.

Aberg’s apparel sponsor is Adidas, and he gets his golf equipment from Titleist. These are all the brands that endorse him.