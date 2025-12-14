brand-logo
What is Modified Four Ball in Golf? Format and Scoring Explained

ByMolin Sheth

Dec 14, 2025 | 12:25 PM EST

Link Copied!
What is Modified Four Ball in Golf? Format and Scoring Explained

ByMolin Sheth

Dec 14, 2025 | 12:25 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

It’s the final day of the 2025 Grant Thornton Invitational. The battle is getting intense as Charley Hull & Michael Brennan are going up against Lauren Coughlin & Andrew Novak. Jennifer Kupcho & Chris Gotterup and Nelly Korda & Denny McCarthy are also pushing themselves into the mix. However, all of them are playing a unique format in the final round: modified four-ball. Want to know how it works? Then let’s find out!

What Does Modified Four Ball Mean in Golf?

Traditionally, a four-ball match means every pro plays with their own ball and tries to reach the cup first. Whoever sinks the ball first gets a point for their team. However, in a modified four-ball format, the pros will tee off with one ball, and they switch their balls for the second shot, as per the PGA Tour website.

So if Charley Hull hits a 270-yard drive from the tee on the fairway, then it will be Michael Brennan who will be hitting the second shot from where her ball landed. There won’t be any more changes as he will finish the hole with Hull’s ball.

