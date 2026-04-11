What Is Rory McIlroy Wearing on His Wrist at the Masters 2026? All You Need to Know About PGA Tour Pro’s Secret Weapon

Rory McIlroy is delivering an exceptional performance at Augusta National this year. After two rounds, he has a six-stroke lead over the field, the highest anyone has ever achieved. And while doing all that, he is wearing a green band around his wrist.

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The wristband is a product of WHOOP, a company that manufactures wearable fitness trackers. However, unlike other trackers, it doesn’t have a screen. While the hardware is a necessary part of the service, the band helps collect all the data and makes it available to display on other devices. The company offers a service that helps the user track the information collected by the band. It has a few annual subscription plans ranging from $199 to $359.

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However, McIlroy might not be too bothered by the cost. Not only because he can comfortably afford it, but also because he has invested in the brand.

Yes, the Northern Irishman became an investor in WHOOP just before the 2026 Masters Tournament. His investment in the brand was announced on March 31, 2026. And he was not the only one to join the family. Along with McIlroy, Shane Lowry was also a part of WHOOP’s Series G funding round worth $575 million.

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Other than the two golf stars, the brand also has investors from other sports. LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Virgil van Dijk have also invested in WHOOP. Other than the investors, the brand also has several endorsers. Patrick Mahomes, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Nelly Korda, Michael Phelps, and many more athletes wear these fitness bands.

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That said, let’s look at what services the wristband offers.

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What can Rory McIlroy track using the WHOOP fitness band?

Subscribers can find their total activity time, strain level, and recovery rate of their body. McIlroy would be eager to check that as he prioritizes protein intake to increase his body’s recovery speed. Moreover, the service also shows their body’s current age and compares it with their actual age. Another important feature is the stress monitor on the device.

A unique health feature that other bands rarely provide is the sinus rhythm, helping users monitor their conditioning better and prepare themselves for possible issues.

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The band records various activities like cycling, running, swimming, weight lifting, and more. And at the end of it all, once McIlroy and Co. get to bed, the device will also measure their sleep performance. It’s certainly a very comprehensive device that can be useful for athletes from different sports.