What Is Ryo Hisatsune Drinking at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? Mystery Behind His Green Flask Explored

Ryo Hisatsune is on a high at Pebble Beach. No, literally, he’s buzzing! The Japanese pro is scoring big numbers in the first Signature event of the season. He managed a 10-under par in the first round of the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Throughout the round, cameras spotted him taking a sip of a mysterious drink. When reporters asked him what he was drinking, Hisatsune revealed some shocking information.

The 23-year-old said, “I had to take some of the sake bomb.”

When the reporter confirmed it again, Hisatsune giggled as he repeated, “Actually, like a sake. I got to start getting more drunk.”

Sake is a traditional Japanese alcoholic beverage made from fermented rice, water, koji mold, and yeast. It’s one of the most commonly consumed alcoholic beverages in Southeast Asia. However, Hisatsune clarified that he wasn’t actually getting drunk off it, and it was just a joke.

“I’m just joking. It’s just water. (I would) get so nervous making putts. A little liquid, then ready to go, yeah,” Hisatsune said, explaining why he is always seen taking sips from his green flask on the green.

Probably not the liquid courage everyone was expecting him to be sipping on. But it is certainly helping the 23-year-old deliver at Pebble Beach this week. In the 26 holes he has played so far, he hasn’t made a single bogey. Staying hydrated has made him the best putter on the PGA Tour, it seems.

After nearly one and a half rounds of action, Hisatsune has managed to score a 13-under par. He’s sitting tied at second on the table alongside Rickie Fowler. Only Akshay Bhatia is sitting in front of him at 14-under.

His mystery liquid might have helped him get this far, but he will need much more than a few sips to beat the field at Pebble Beach.

Can Ryo Hisatsune’s green flask help him achieve a career milestone at Pebble Beach?

At only 23, Ryo Hisatsune is relatively new to the PGA Tour. He only became a full-time member in 2024. Since then, he has had plenty of opportunities to grow in the Tour.

Hisatsune has 66 PGA Tour appearances to his name, making the cut 45 times. However, he has finished inside the top-10 nine times already. That’s a 20% average of getting a top-of-the-table finish. Moreover, the Japanese national also has a runner-up and a third-place finish to his name

However, one thing that still evades the young pro is a victory. Not that he hasn’t ever won a title. Hisatsune has grabbed four international victories, mostly in Asia and Europe. However, he has yet to prove himself on the PGA Tour.

With such a great start at Pebble Beach, he has the opportunity to grab his first PGA Tour win. And what better time to give it his all than a $20 million Signature event?