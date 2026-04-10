What Is Sam Burns Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? All About His Family Roots and Faith

Sam Burns has been intensely competitive from a young age; by the time he turned 11, he was already obsessed with golf. Raised in Shreveport, Louisiana, he developed a focused and driven nature that defined his early years.

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As a golf prodigy, Burns became a standout talent at Calvary Baptist Academy before turning professional in 2017 and building a successful PGA Tour career. But where did his journey begin, and how did he cultivate such discipline?

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What is Sam Burns’ background and ethnicity?

Born on July 23, 1996, in Shreveport, Burns is an American of Caucasian descent. He grew up in a highly athletic household, though the family’s primary passion was actually football. Burns played the sport himself until the 8th grade.

“In my 8th grade year, I decided to play golf only,” he told Golf Digest. “We were always a football family; my dad and brother both played college football at Louisiana Tech. When I told my mom I was done with football to focus on golf, she was devastated because Friday night lights were all she knew.”

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That focus paid off. Burns has emerged as one of the best putters on Tour, consistently ranking in the top 30 for Strokes Gained: Putting over the last two seasons. He currently holds the No. 22 spot in that category this year.

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What are Sam Burns’ nationality and religious beliefs?

While he is a proud American raised in a sports-centric environment, his personal identity is rooted deeply in his faith. Burns is a devout Christian and speaks openly about his spiritual journey. In an interview with Identity Sports, he revealed that while he grew up in a religious home, it wasn’t until his mid-twenties that he truly committed to his faith.

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“I grew up in a Christian home and would have called myself a believer, but I don’t think I really understood what that meant,” Burns admitted. “I knew the right things to say, but eventually, a lot of my own sin was revealed to me.”

Through this transformation, Burns explained how he shifted his identity away from his status as a world-class golfer and toward his faith in Jesus. “We all tend to put our hope in what we do—whether it’s golf, business, or being a husband,” he noted.

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Where did Sam Burns attend school?

Burns attended Calvary Baptist Academy before moving on to Louisiana State University (LSU). His amateur resume is decorated: he was a three-time individual state champion and was named the AJGA Rolex Junior Player of the Year in 2014.

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During his sophomore year at LSU, he won four tournaments in just 15 starts, earning the prestigious 2016-17 NCAA Division I Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year award.