What is Sam Burns’ Net Worth in 2026? Career Earnings, Tour, Brand Endorsements, Lifestyle & Other Details About the Golfer

Born on July 23, 1996, Sam Burns honed his golfing skills at Louisiana State University—but his journey with the sport began much earlier. Highly competitive from a young age, he developed a passion for golf at just 11 and eventually chose to pursue it professionally, stepping away from football despite his family’s strong ties to the sport.

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Now carving out a legacy of his own, Burns has already secured five PGA Tour victories. Naturally, that raises the question, just how well is he being rewarded for his success?

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What is Sam Burns’ Net Worth in 2026?

As of 2026, Sam Burns’ estimated net worth is $8 million to $10 million, reflecting steady growth over the past few years. His earnings are largely driven by his success on the PGA Tour and by lucrative brand endorsements.

Burns has amassed over $35 million in career earnings from PGA Tour events alone. His net worth has steadily risen, from around $5 million in 2023 to approximately $7 million in 2024, reflecting both his on-course success and growing market value.

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A former LSU star, Burns has established himself as a consistent performer on the PGA Tour since securing his first win in 2021, further strengthening his financial and professional standing.

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Sam Burns’ Career Earnings

Sam Burns has accumulated nearly $35.9 million in career earnings on the PGA Tour so far. Since turning professional in 2017, he has steadily built a reputation as one of the tour’s most consistent performers.

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His earnings saw a significant surge between 2021 and 2023, a period during which he secured five PGA Tour victories. Among these, his standout win came at the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, one of the most prestigious events outside the majors.

Burns has also recorded multiple top-10 and top-25 finishes, which have played a crucial role in boosting his overall earnings and maintaining his position in the world rankings. His consistent performances in high-paying events, including FedEx Cup tournaments, have further contributed to his growing prize money.

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In addition to tournament winnings, Burns’ rising profile has opened doors to brand endorsements and sponsorship deals, adding another stream of income to his overall career earnings.

Sam Burns’ Professional Career

Sam Burns turned professional in 2017 after a standout career at Louisiana State University (LSU), where he was named the 2017 NCAA Player of the Year. He began his professional journey later that year and secured his first professional win at the 2018 Savannah Golf Championship on the Web.com Tour.

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Since then, Burns has steadily established himself on the PGA Tour. He has qualified for the Tour Championship in each of the past five years, highlighting his consistency at the highest level. In 2025, he delivered several strong performances, including a runner-up finish at the Canadian Open, along with top-10 finishes at the U.S. Open (T-7), Byron Nelson (T-5), and an additional T-4 finish in Maryland.

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Burns earned his first five PGA Tour victories in a remarkable span between 2021 and 2023, cementing his status as one of the tour’s rising stars. He has also represented the United States in two Ryder Cups and two Presidents Cups, further underlining his stature in the game.

Before turning professional, Burns was a two-time All-American at LSU, won the prestigious Jack Nicklaus Award, and represented the United States at the 2017 Arnold Palmer Cup.

A look at Sam Burns’ Brand Endorsements

Sam Burns has built a strong portfolio of high-profile endorsements, anchored by his long-standing partnership with Callaway Golf for equipment and a clothing deal with Peter Millar. His growing reputation on the PGA Tour has attracted a range of prominent sponsors across industries.

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His key partners include Mastercard, NetJets, RBC, and ADP, along with additional collaborations with Topgolf, Raising Cane’s, and Southwest Greens.

Brand Name Signing Year Callaway Golf 2017 Peter Millar 2026 RBC 2022 Mastercard Not publicly disclosed NetJets Not publicly disclosed ADP Not publicly disclosed Raising Cane’s Not publicly disclosed Topgolf Not publicly disclosed Southwest Greens Not publicly disclosed

What are Sam Burns’ Investments?

Sam Burns has begun building a diverse investment portfolio alongside his professional golf career, with a clear interest in both business and long-term financial growth.

He is an investor and advisor in The Caddie Network, reflecting an early move into digital golf media and content platforms. This involvement highlights his interest in ventures connected to the sport beyond just playing.

In addition to business investments, Burns has also invested in real estate. He owns a home in The Orchards at Squire Creek in Louisiana, a golf community that aligns with his lifestyle and professional needs.

As a prominent PGA Tour player, Burns is also positioned to benefit from the PGA Tour’s $3 billion equity investment initiative, which offers equity stakes to top-performing players—adding another layer to his financial portfolio.

Sam Burns’ House and Cars

Sam Burns resides in Choudrant, Louisiana, near Ruston, where he owns a custom-built home in The Orchards at Squire Creek, a well-known golf community. His property features a specialized backyard designed for practice, including a 1,000-square-foot professional-grade putting green, a synthetic turf lawn for short-game work, and even a sand bunker, reflecting his commitment to continuous improvement off the course.

While there is limited public information about his car collection, Burns is known to own a custom-restored 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, a classic that stands out for its vintage appeal. Interestingly, his family is also involved in the car-wash business in Louisiana, adding a unique personal detail to his background.