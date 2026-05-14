What Is Sergio García’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? All About His Family Roots and Faith

Where is Sergio García from, and what is Sergio Garcia’s ethnicity?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Sergio García is Spanish, having been born in Borriol, Spain, on January 9, 1980. Widely known by his nickname “El Niño,” García built a successful career across the PGA Tour, European Tour, and later LIV Golf, highlighted by his victory at the 2017 Masters Tournament and his iconic Ryder Cup performances for Team Europe.

He was raised in a golf-centered family by his parents, Víctor García and Consuelo Fernández. His father worked as a club professional at the Club de Campo del Mediterráneo and introduced Sergio to golf when he was just three years old. Meanwhile, his mother managed the club’s pro shop, making golf a central part of his upbringing from an early age.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ethnically, García is Hispanic/Spanish and has long represented his heritage proudly, particularly through his years competing for Team Europe in the Ryder Cup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by El Masters (@themasters_es) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

What is Sergio García’s nationality and religion?

Which high school did Sergio García go to?

Sergio García did not attend college, as he turned professional in 1999 at 19 after an already highly successful amateur golf career in Spain.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the exact name of his high school has not been widely publicized, García attended local schools in his hometown of Borriol, Spain. Much of his childhood revolved around the Club de Campo del Mediterráneo, where his father worked as a club professional and first introduced him to golf.

García quickly emerged as one of Europe’s top young golf talents. At just 15 years old, he became the youngest player to make a cut on the European Tour at the time, before later finishing as the low amateur at the 1999 Masters Tournament and turning professional soon afterward.

His early upbringing in Spain and constant exposure to golf played a major role in shaping the competitive and disciplined player he would eventually become.

From his early days in Borriol to becoming one of golf’s most recognizable international stars, Sergio García’s journey has always been deeply connected to his Spanish roots and family upbringing. Those early experiences helped shape the passion, discipline, and competitive spirit that defined his long and successful career on the global stage.