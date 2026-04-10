At Augusta National Golf Club, the “Golden Bell” is one of the most iconic holes on the course, known officially as the 12th hole. A centerpiece of The Masters Tournament, it’s famed for its beauty, swirling winds, and the high drama it creates despite its short par-3 layout.

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Why is the 12th hole at Augusta National Golf Club called Golden Bell?

The 12th hole at Augusta National Golf Club is called “Golden Bell,” inspired by the vibrant yellow forsythia shrubs that bloom behind the green during The Masters Tournament.

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Part of a long-standing tradition introduced by Clifford Roberts, the course’s holes are named after plants and flowers—though the 12th was originally called “Three Pines” before being renamed to reflect the Golden Bell (forsythia).

​​What is the Golden Bell at Augusta National?

“Golden Bell” is the 12th hole at Augusta National Golf Club, a 155-yard par-3 that forms a crucial part of “Amen Corner,” widely regarded as the most famous stretch in golf at The Masters Tournament.

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Despite its short distance, it’s one of the course’s most dangerous holes, defined by swirling winds, deep bunkers, and the ever-threatening Rae’s Creek guarding the front, where even the world’s best players have seen their hopes unravel.

What is the role of Golden Bell in The Masters Tournament?

“Golden Bell,” the iconic 12th hole at Augusta National Golf Club, often serves as a decisive turning point during The Masters Tournament, especially on Sunday when the pressure peaks.

Part of the famed Amen Corner, this 155-yard par-3 can produce anything from birdies to disastrous double or triple bogeys, triggering dramatic leaderboard swings. With its narrow green, swirling winds, deep bunkers, and Rae’s Creek lying in wait, it has a long history of shaping who ultimately slips on the Green Jacket.

Where is the Golden Bell located on the course?

Located at the heart of Amen Corner (holes 11, 12, and 13) at Augusta National Golf Club, “Golden Bell” is a 155-yard par-3 played over Rae’s Creek to a narrow green guarded by three bunkers. Renowned for its swirling winds and deceptively simple design, it remains one of the most iconic tests during The Masters Tournament.

The tee shot demands precision over water to a shallow, angled green, with the iconic Hogan Bridge nearby adding to its legacy. Players arrive here after the brutal 11th and head next to the more scorable 13th, making it a true pivot point in the round.