What Is the Playoff Format at Amgen Irish Open 2025?

6 feet off the pin on the par-4 13th hole, Rory McIlroy needed a birdie to become the solo leader in the 2025 Amgen Irish Open. His putt rolled 360° around the cup before sinking in as if it were a hoop. No one could believe what had just happened, not even the Irishman. Nonetheless, he was at the top of the table with a 1 stroke lead against the field and 5 holes to play. However, three players were still chasing him at 14-under, and they might force a playoff. If that does happen, what kind of format will the 2025 Amgen Irish Open playoff have?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The playoff for the Irish Open will be played under the DP World Tour rules. That means, after the regulation 72 holes, the first-place ties will battle in a sudden-death contest to determine who is the champion. They will play the 18th hole, with the winner being determined by who scores the lowest after the par-5 hole. If the scores are tied, then the players who tied for the lowest scores will play the 18th hole again until only one golfer remains.

If the tournament does go into playoffs, then it would be the first time since 2018 that the Irish Open will be played beyond the regulation 72 holes. The last time it went into sudden death, the event was a part of the DP World Tour Rolex Series. Back then, Russell Knox defeated Ryan Fox to break the tie and win the tournament. This will also be the third time since 2015, when Rory McIlroy’s Rory Foundation saved the tournament, that the event will go into playoffs. And if the Irishman is a part of the playoff, then he will be a favorite among the fans and hosts alike to grab a win.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Having said that, what has happened since Rory McIlroy scored that miraculous birdie? Let’s take a look at the scoreboard.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Is Rory McIlroy in contention to win the 2025 Amgen Irish Open?

Only a few minutes remain for the winner of the 2025 Amgen Irish Open to be determined. As things stand, Joakim Lagergren is a clear leader as he has taken a formidable 2 stroke lead after completing his 18 holes. Rory McIlroy is sitting 2 strokes behind him at 15-under and playing his 18th hole. He has scored birdies in the last three rounds of the tournament so far. However, the Irishman will need to do better than that to match Lagergren.

AD

After his second shot on the par-5 hole, McIlroy is sitting 27 feet away from the cup. He is in a clinical position to cover the lead. If he manages to score the eagle, then he will push the tournament into a playoff and fight Joakim Lagergren for another 18 holes. Only time will tell if Rory McIlroy will be able to achieve that.