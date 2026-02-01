What Is the Playoff Format at Bapco Bahrain Championship 2026?

Things might go down to the wire at the Royal Golf Club in the Kingdom of Bahrain this weekend. Freddy Schott, Calum Hill, and Patrick Reed are battling it out on Championship Sunday in the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship 2026. And they might push the tournament beyond the regulation 72 holes. Then how will a winner be determined? Let’s look at the playoff format of the DP World Tour event this week.

Bapco Bahrain Championship 2026 playoff format

If a winner is not determined after 72 holes are completed, then those tied for first place will move on to the playoff round. According to the DP World Tour website, they will play sudden-death rounds on the 18th hole to outscore each other. The pros will keep on playing the 18th hole until a definitive champion is confirmed. Anyone else who entered the playoffs will finish second.