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What Is the Playoff Format at Masters 2026?

Molin Sheth

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Apr 12, 2026 | 4:51 PM EDT

HomeGolf

What Is the Playoff Format at Masters 2026?

Molin Sheth

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Apr 12, 2026 | 4:51 PM EDT

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Every group has played at least 9 holes at Augusta National. And at this point, anyone can come out on top to claim the Green Jacket. Justin Rose took charge at the top of the leaderboard. Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young are closely chasing him. But what happens when first place is shared by multiple pros after 72 holes?

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Those tied for first place will then go on to play in the sudden-death playoff. And the playoff format for the 2026 Masters Tournament is quite unique.

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The 73rd hole will be played on Holly. And if a winner is still not determined, then the 74th hole will move to the par-4 Camellia. The group will continue to alternate between the 18th and the 10th until only one player stands tall. And he will be crowned the 2026 Masters Tournament champion.

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Molin Sheth

2,015 Articles

Molin Sheth is a senior Golf writer at EssentiallySports and a key member of the ES Golf Trends Desk. He brings strong editorial judgment and a data-driven approach to uncovering the game’s overlooked angles, delivering insightful play-by-play reporting across golf’s four major championships. As part of the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program, an in-house initiative that mentors and develops writers through expert guidance and rigorous training, Molin works closely with industry-leading mentors to bring clarity and depth to a sport where precision matters and every shot tells a story.

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